Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida
As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage -- with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power -- deadly Hurricane Ian is threatening more lethal flooding in South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape. After killing at least...
wfft.com
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
wfft.com
Walk to Save Lives raising awareness for organ donation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds gathered for a Walk to Save Lives Saturday morning at Purdue Fort Wayne's campus. The Indiana Donor Network event raised awareness for organ donation. Vice President of Business Operation Kira Newkirk said. "There are over 100,000 people across the United States that are waiting...
wfft.com
INDOT: State Road 37 to close for replacement of culvert
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that State Road 37 will close on or after Monday for a culvert replacement. The work is expected to last until mid-December. INDOT wants to remind people that road work depends on the weather, so schedules may change.
Comments / 0