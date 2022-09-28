Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
mymoinfo.com
Homecoming Next Week At North County
(Bonne Terre) Homecoming will be celebrated next week at North County High School. Doctor Ryan Long is the principal at the high school. He says in addition to a full week of activities, they will actually have two parades to celebrate. The North County Raiders will play the Windsor Owls...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
mymoinfo.com
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
North County Topples Festus on KJFF
(Festus) The North County Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 30-20 road win at Festus in a key MAFC red battle on AM 1400 KJFF. Festus scored on its first three possessions and built a 20-7 advantage. Jeremiah Cunningham thew a touchdown pass. The Tigers other quarterback Essian Smith ran one in and then Cunningham came back to do the same…
mymoinfo.com
#1 Ste. Genevieve Tops #3 Farmington In Phenomenal Volleyball Match On KREI
(Ste. Genevieve) Thursday night’s volleyball match on KREI lived up to the billing with Ste. Genevieve, the top team in the state in Class 3, winning three sets to two over the 3rd ranked in Class 4 Farmington Knights. The Knights took set one, 25-21, but the Dragons stormed...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 9/29/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
mymoinfo.com
New Budget Approved for City of Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) A new fiscal year budget was approved at this week’s Fredericktown City Council meeting. Mayor Travis Parker describes some of the highlights of this new budget, which goes into effect on Saturday. Mayor Parker tells us more about the new Fredericktown city budget. In other news from this...
mymoinfo.com
Absentee Voting Underway
(Farmington) Absentee voting is now open for the November general election. Kevin Engler is the St. Francois County Clerk. He says it’s a real simple process to vote absentee. Engler says the November election will be a big one. You do need to bring a photo i.d. with you...
Comments / 0