Darren Grainger ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia State repelled Army on Saturday for a 31-14 win, the Panthers' first of the season. After a Michael Hayes field goal opened the scoring, a shanked punt gave the ball back to the Panthers (1-4) at the Army 38 with Grainger scoring on a 13-yard keeper. Jamyest Williams' 33-yard burst up the middle was good for a 17-0 halftime lead after Army (1-3) turned the ball over on downs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO