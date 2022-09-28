Read full article on original website
Post Register
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime emergency services worker who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing in New York City was planning to retire in a few months and spend more time with her family, the head of her union said. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was about six or seven...
Post Register
Georgia State breaks away late, beats Army 31-14
Darren Grainger ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia State repelled Army on Saturday for a 31-14 win, the Panthers' first of the season. After a Michael Hayes field goal opened the scoring, a shanked punt gave the ball back to the Panthers (1-4) at the Army 38 with Grainger scoring on a 13-yard keeper. Jamyest Williams' 33-yard burst up the middle was good for a 17-0 halftime lead after Army (1-3) turned the ball over on downs.
