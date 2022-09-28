ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, OR

Monmouth, OR
Independence, OR
Oregon Society
polkio.com

Darcy Lee Michaelson

July 6, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2022,. Darcy Michaelson passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the Salem hospital surrounded by family and his best friend. He was born July 6, 1960, in Salem, Oregon, to Orville (Mike) Michaelson and Donna (Eckley) Michaelson. Darcy grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1978 and never missed a class reunion. He was a three-sport athlete, lettering nine times in football, wrestling and track. In high school, he went to work at Dallas Garbage, working in the summers and weekends. Darcy attended Chemeketa Community College, and after college he went to work at Oregon Department of Transportation where he retired in 2017.
DALLAS, OR
KXL

Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours

MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Emerald Media

Apartment fire displaces over 30 Eugene residents

Residents of Patterson House Apartments woke up to alarms and flames after a fire from a nearby abandoned building spread early on the morning of Sept. 5. The incident is still under open investigation with both the Eugene Springfield Fire Department Marshal's Office and the Eugene Police Department Arson Investigation team, Kelsey Hunter, executive assistant to the Fire Chief, said.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night

A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30

*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KXL

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead

SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher

The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR

