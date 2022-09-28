Read full article on original website
Photos released of vehicle that allegedly struck OSU student
As the investigation continues in the hit-and-run crash involving an Oregon State University student, the Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released photos of the suspect vehicle.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
polkio.com
Darcy Lee Michaelson
July 6, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2022,. Darcy Michaelson passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the Salem hospital surrounded by family and his best friend. He was born July 6, 1960, in Salem, Oregon, to Orville (Mike) Michaelson and Donna (Eckley) Michaelson. Darcy grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1978 and never missed a class reunion. He was a three-sport athlete, lettering nine times in football, wrestling and track. In high school, he went to work at Dallas Garbage, working in the summers and weekends. Darcy attended Chemeketa Community College, and after college he went to work at Oregon Department of Transportation where he retired in 2017.
KXL
Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours
MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
Man arrested after stabbing outside Newport City Hall
A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stabbed someone outside Newport City Hall.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
Emerald Media
Apartment fire displaces over 30 Eugene residents
Residents of Patterson House Apartments woke up to alarms and flames after a fire from a nearby abandoned building spread early on the morning of Sept. 5. The incident is still under open investigation with both the Eugene Springfield Fire Department Marshal's Office and the Eugene Police Department Arson Investigation team, Kelsey Hunter, executive assistant to the Fire Chief, said.
kykn.com
Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
philomathnews.com
Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night
A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
KXL
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher
The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
