ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

By Andrew Romano, Yahoo News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwKxi_0iEAOVO400

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.

Instead, a majority of Americans either say that candidates should not (19%) or that they’re “not sure” (35%).

Among voters who cast their ballots for Trump in 2020, meanwhile, just a third (33%) say candidates should agree in advance to accept the results in this fall's elections.

The idea that democracy can only function if both sides agree to honor the outcome of an election has long served as one of the cornerstones of American politics. But the survey of 1,566 U.S. adults, conducted online from Sept. 23 to 27, suggests that controversy and uncertainty threaten the old consensus.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post asked 19 "Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate … whether they would accept the results of their contests."

A dozen “declined to say,” according to the Post.

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that across a range of questions testing Americans’ attitudes toward election denial heading into the 2022 midterms, about 20% to 25% — the vast majority of them Trump voters — are deeply skeptical of the legitimacy of U.S. elections, while another 20% to 30% say they’re not sure what to think.

About half the country, in other words, could be considered at least open to rejecting the election results.

Even when Americans are asked point-blank what should happen this fall “once all the votes are counted and the process is done,” the number who say “The candidate with fewer votes should concede the election” (55%) barely clears the halfway mark.

Conversely, more than 1 in 5 Americans (21%) say “The candidate with fewer votes should continue to challenge the election if they believe it was wrongly decided.” Another 23% say they’re unsure.

Among Trump voters, just 44% say they agree with the proposition that the candidate with fewer votes should concede the election — a basic rule that has defined U.S. democracy for centuries. Nearly as many Trump voters (38%) say candidates with fewer votes at the end of the process should continue to challenge the results. Another 18% report that they are unsure.

Likewise, nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) say "More candidates should challenge elections like Donald Trump," while 32% are unsure. Again, that leaves less than half (45%) who say “Fewer candidates should challenge elections.”

What kinds of election challenges are now considered legitimate? The Yahoo News/YouGov survey suggests that for many Americans, the range of options open appears to have expanded significantly in the wake of Trump’s explosive efforts to overturn the 2020 results.

Presented with an array of choices, by far the largest number of U.S. adults (62%) say that “demanding a recount” — a familiar and widely accepted form of redress — is legitimate. Likewise, 30% say “filing a suit” in court is also legitimate.

Meanwhile, a surprising number of Americans also select as legitimate other ways to challenge an election that have not historically been part of U.S. political culture:

● 10% of Americans select "Demand that state legislatures refuse to certify the results."

● 9% of Americans select "Declare the election illegitimate."

● 8% of Americans select "Demand that election officials overturn the results."

● 5% of Americans select "Encourage supporters to take up arms against the government."

Perhaps most unsettling: A full 21% of Americans choose at least one of these undemocratic methods as a legitimate means of challenging an election. Among Trump voters, that number rises to 29%, yet even 12% of voters who support President Biden say the same — underscoring how an election denial “arms race” could escalate, once neither side trusts the other to play by the rules.

The poll hints at how that kind of escalation could unfold in the future. Just half (50%) of Americans now say they would not “trust a candidate who refused to accept the results of the 2020 election to oversee future elections in your state”; the other half either say they would trust such a candidate (20%) or that they’re not sure (29%).

Among Trump voters, 47% say they would trust an election denier to oversee future elections. Just 17% say they would not.

According to a recent FiveThirtyEight analysis, 201 of the 552 Republican nominees running for office in 2022 have "fully denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election" — meaning that 60% of Americans will have an election denier on their ballot this fall. Many will get elected. Some will oversee future elections.

If those officials enable “more candidates” on their own side to “challenge elections like Donald Trump,” and if they ultimately help overturn some of those elections, chaos could ensue. Four out of five Americans (81%) say they are either “very” (42%) or “somewhat” (38%) worried about the future of U.S. democracy — with a nearly identical level of worry among Democrats (83%), Republicans (82%) and independents (81%). Each side of the United States' political divide perceives the other as a threat to democracy.

At the same time, just a third of Americans (33%) think this year's election will be "free and fair,” 28% do not and 39% are unsure. And while many pundits hoped that post-2020 passions would cool with time, public sentiment only seems to be trending in the other direction. In November 2020, 46% of registered voters did not think there would be “enough fraud [in the upcoming election] to influence the outcome.” Now that number is 43%.

_____________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,566 U.S. adults interviewed online from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2022. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or nonvote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation's record-keeping agency, in a letter Friday to the House...
POTUS
WSB Radio

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Latvia's election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

HELSINKI — (AP) — Neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine helped shape the general election held Saturday in Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority are likely to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will preoccupy the next government. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans,...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June's momentous overturning of nearly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns.
ELECTIONS
WSB Radio

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Us Elections#Voter Registration#State Senate#Election Fraud#Yahoo News Yougov#Americans#The Washington Post#Republican
WSB Radio

Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerians celebrated the 62nd anniversary of their independence Saturday with the country's leader acknowledging the economic and security hardships citizens are facing as they prepare to vote for a new president in four months. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari rode a wave of goodwill...
AFRICA
WSB Radio

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Tennessean

Tennessean Matthew Heath released from Venezuelan imprisonment

Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine corporal from Knoxville, Tennessee, who was arrested in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela on what the State Department has called "specious" weapons charges, was released today along with six other Americans imprisoned in the South American country. In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday Venezuela freed the seven Americans and the United States released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSB Radio

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA — (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
WSB Radio

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A group of Afghan women Saturday protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul a day earlier, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration was quickly broken up by...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men —...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Ukraine encircles key city; Russia intensifies bombing

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces encircled the strategic eastern city of Lyman on Saturday in a counteroffensive that has humiliated the Kremlin, while Russian bombardments intensified after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. In the northeast, Ukrainian...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When patients with a deadly diagnosis and few treatment options have tried to get unapproved, experimental drugs, they have long faced a dilemma: Who will pay?. Responsibility for funding so-called compassionate use has always fallen to drugmakers, though many are unwilling or unable to...
HEALTH
WSB Radio

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security. The alleged kidnapping on Friday apparently took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
95K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy