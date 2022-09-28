ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

MURDER: Charges Upgraded For Ex-Marine In NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Police Say

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Walter Gilliano Photo Credit: Walter Gilliano LinkedIn

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the victim who he shot in the head outside of a New Jersey sports bar died, authorities confirmed.

Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot 31-year-old Chad Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Franklin Township Police Department.

Stuart died on Sept. 27, when he became an organ donor, and Gilliano's charges were subsequently upgraded, police confirmed.

According to Gilliano's LinkedIn profile and people who know him, he was a US Marine.

Gilliano apparently told police he shot the victim during an argument outside of Villari's. Franklin Township police recovered a Glock 19 handgun at the scene, and a spent .9mm bullet casing near Gilliano's car, NJ Advance Media previously reported.

Meanwhile, Stuart's family and friends launched a movement called #JusticeForChad and have even started selling t-shirts. A fundraiser was launched for Stuart's family Wednesday morning.

Stuart graduated from Wilmington University with a degree in business administration in 2016. He was a basketball coach at Faith Bible Church and loved God, his family said. He was passionate about health, fitness, sports, and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

An apprentice electrician, Stuart always wanted everyone to succeed and build the best life for themselves, his sister said. He always looked out for the ones he loved, she said.

"My favorite memory of Chad was going to the track and working out with him during COVID because we had nothing else to do," Mikaela said. "He wanted everyone to live a healthy and happy life."

