#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue. No injuries...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman

CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules...
Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years

A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
