Read full article on original website
Related
cwbchicago.com
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
Woman charged in fatal domestic-related stabbing in West Englewood, police say
Police called the stabbing a domestic-related incident.
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
nypressnews.com
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue. No injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No bond for man charged in CTA Red Line bottle attack
"We were definitely able to remove this dangerous offender from the CTA," said Brendan Deenihan, CPD's Chief of Detectives.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CBS News
Man robbed, carjacked by 2 suspects while walking to vehicle in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is carjacked while walking to his vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 6 a.m., the victim, 22, was approached by two offenders, in the 3100 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, who displayed a handgun and demanded his belongs. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
fox32chicago.com
Jurors view graphic crime scene, autopsy photos in Gage Park murder trial
CHICAGO - Jurors viewed graphic crime scene and autopsy photos Thursday as the trial of a man accused of killing six members of his family in Gage Park continued with a second day of testimony. Diego Uribe, 28, faces multiple counts of murder in the slayings. He allegedly shot, beat...
Chicago Journal
Three juveniles charged with armed carjacking and killing woman while fleeing police
CHICAGO - Three juveniles were arrested and charged with armed vehicular hijacking and one was charged with murder as their fleeing stolen vehicle killed a 55-year-old woman when they crashed in the Little Village neighborhood. One adult from suburban Crystal Lake was also charged with misdemeanors in this case. The...
3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman
CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to Homewood shooting
A 15-year-old Pittsburgh boy has been arrested and charged with a shooting in Homewood last month. Pittsburgh Public Safety says they were called to the 800 Block of North Murtland Street on August 28 and found a man shot in the upper leg.
Chicago shooting: 4-year-old boy seriously injured by gunfire while in car with mother
Chicago police said a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by gunfire while in a car with his mother Friday night.
Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules...
cwbchicago.com
Judge describes self-defense, ‘a chaotic tragedy’ in acquitting man of murder outside Richard’s Bar
Thomas Tansey was possibly being double-teamed and acted in self-defense when he brandished a box cutter that killed Kenneth Paterimos during a fight in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado said as he acquitted Tansey on all counts Wednesday. And other details, previously unknown to the...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women in South Loop and Attempting to Kidnap a Woman in West Loop
Chicago – On Sunday, a guy was accused of attempting to kidnap a lady in the West Loop area and assaulting two other women in the South Loop. Quavon Ewing, who is 32 years old, is accused of trying to take someone by force or threat of force and of assaulting someone in a public place.
Man found not guilty of murder in fatal 2020 stabbing outside River West bar
CHICAGO — The man charged in a fatal stabbing at a River West bar in early 2020 was found not guilty at trial this week, court records show. On Wednesday, Thomas Tansey was found not guilty of murder in the February 2020 stabbing death of 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos outside Richard’s Bar in the 400 block […]
howafrica.com
Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years
A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Comments / 0