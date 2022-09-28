ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
Texas Sports
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Katy, TX
Texas College Basketball
Texas Basketball
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
College football recruiting: Top 30 prospects in Georgia for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as players around the country have been announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Georgia. The Peach State is home to 24 Top247 prospects for the 2023...
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss

Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
BOISE, ID
David Hicks
Live updates: WVU vs. Texas - Texas 28, WVU 7 (3)

West Virginia and Texas wrap up the first full week of Big 12 play with tonight's FS1 game at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are 2-0 in night games this season and 3-3 under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who was 18-14 at night as the head coach at Washington and USC. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are 1-2 at night this season, and head coach Neal Brown is 17-6 in his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes

---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
LINCOLN, NE
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas

Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson announced today on Twitter that he has decommitted from the University of Texas. "First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process," said Wilson. "Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and their entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious school."
AUSTIN, TX
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
LOUISVILLE, KY
State corners put on a show in Bulldogs' rout of Aggies

Coming into the season, Emmanuel Forbes was a known commodity but Mississippi State felt it had another special cornerback in the form of Decamerion Richardson. The loss of Martin Emerson was certainly going to be a pill for the Bulldogs, but Richardson is making the best of being the next man up at corner for the Bulldogs.
STARKVILLE, MS
'The thing was tighter than the score'

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s air raid offense also found the ground game to Bulldog liking to power past Texas A&M 42-24. The host Dogs improved to 4-1 and evened their SEC record at 1-1, while the Aggies left Scott Field 3-2, 1-1. The win was Mississippi State’s second-straight against their SEC West opponent.
STARKVILLE, MS
