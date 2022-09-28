ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Russian mega-sub with ‘apocalypse’ Poseidon torpedo SPOTTED in chilling satellite pics amid nuclear test-fire fears

SATELLITES have spotted Russia's massive mega submarine which is believed to be armed with Vladimir Putin's new "weapon of the apocalypse" drone nuclear torpedos. Nato reportedly issued a warning as they lost track of the Belgorod - a 604ft, 30,000 ton, nuclear powered submarine - as fears loom Vlad could detonate a nuke in a show of force to the West over Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of Ukraine’s nuclear power company says he will take over managing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after its director was first kidnapped and then released by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, said Wednesday he will be running the plant from the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian workers continue to operate the facility, which shut down its last operational reactor last month. Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. Fighting close to the complex has sparked fears of leaks or incidents. ___
MILITARY
The Independent

Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

As Morocco ends its long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.The North African country now only asks tourists to fill in a health form before arrival. Samoa, Hong Kong and Bhutan have also eased their travel rules in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Canada ended an unpopular policy of on-arrival testing and potential quarantine on 1 October, also allowing unvaccinated visitors. Lebanon and Luxembourg also ended their lingering pandemic-related restrictions on 1 October.South Korea has ended its on-arrival testing policy, but still asks tourists to fill...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy