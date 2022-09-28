ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

cbs12.com

Body found floating in the water near Key West

The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

After brush with Ian, Florida Keys getting back to normal

KEY WEST - The Florida Keys are getting back to normal after a brush with Hurricane Ian. The island chain's infrastructure is generally operating normally and Key West International Airport reopened to commercial service Thursday. Visitors disembarked from an American Airlines flight Thursday morning in Key West, as city crews worked to remove downed tree limbs and cleanse debris from streets and landmarks including the famed Southernmost Point. Key West was the most impacted area of the 125-mile-long contiguous Keys island chain, while the Upper and Middle Keys experienced fewer effects because Ian passed further west of those areas....
KEY WEST, FL
Key West, FL
flkeysnews.com

While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping

As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL
bulletin-news.com

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys

Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL

Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments

KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: MARATHON TAKES A HIT, BUT AVOIDS THE WORST OF HURRICANE IAN

Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.
MARATHON, FL
fox35orlando.com

7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. "It's always safer to...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA

A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
keysweekly.com

FANTASY FEST: SNEAK PEEK OF PARADE FLOATS

The annual Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade doesn’t roll down Duval Street until Saturday, Oct. 29, but for those who prefer to be the spectacle, rather than the spectator, the time to get creative is now. While some parade entrants embrace the small and spontaneous, the multi-award winning Lower Keys Fluffers team has created parade extravaganzas for more than 10 years.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER

A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
KEY WEST, FL

