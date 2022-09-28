Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Body found floating in the water near Key West
The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
WSVN-TV
Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida residents evacuate through waist-deep water carrying dog as Ian floods Key West
Dylon Estevez told FOX 35 News he had to evacuate his apartment in Key West, Florida as Hurricane Ian flooded the area. Video shows him and another man carrying a dog to safety through waist-deep water.
After brush with Ian, Florida Keys getting back to normal
KEY WEST - The Florida Keys are getting back to normal after a brush with Hurricane Ian. The island chain's infrastructure is generally operating normally and Key West International Airport reopened to commercial service Thursday. Visitors disembarked from an American Airlines flight Thursday morning in Key West, as city crews worked to remove downed tree limbs and cleanse debris from streets and landmarks including the famed Southernmost Point. Key West was the most impacted area of the 125-mile-long contiguous Keys island chain, while the Upper and Middle Keys experienced fewer effects because Ian passed further west of those areas....
WSVN-TV
Key West residents, visitors speak out following Hurricane Ian outer band flooding
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and visitors of Key West woke up to a flood of trouble as Hurricane Ian’s outer bands impacted the area. The remnants of the storm were all too apparent along areas like the well-known Duval Street, Wednesday. Trees were uprooted from the sidewalk,...
Florida Woman, Husband Arrested After Stealing Co-Workers Baby From Hotel They Worked At
A Florida woman and her husband were arrested this week after taking a woman’s child from a hotel they work at together. Zita Gasperik, 49, and her husband Jan Hans Gasperik, 49, were charged with child neglect and kidnapping. The Sheriff’s Office was called to
flkeysnews.com
While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping
As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
bulletin-news.com
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys
Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
keysweekly.com
TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL
Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
As Hurricane Ian hits Florida, Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter fears his Key West home could be destroyed
Ernest Hemingway's home turned museum is located in Key West, Florida, and his granddaughter Mariel fears that the house could be impacted by Hurricane Ian.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: MARATHON TAKES A HIT, BUT AVOIDS THE WORST OF HURRICANE IAN
Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.
fox35orlando.com
7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian
The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. "It's always safer to...
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
Click10.com
MCSO: Man caught on camera trying to steal boat parts from Stock Island dock
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he attempted to steal a propeller and a boat engine from a dock at Stock Island Marina Village, authorities said. According to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, after talking to witnesses and viewing security camera footage,...
keysweekly.com
FANTASY FEST: SNEAK PEEK OF PARADE FLOATS
The annual Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade doesn’t roll down Duval Street until Saturday, Oct. 29, but for those who prefer to be the spectacle, rather than the spectator, the time to get creative is now. While some parade entrants embrace the small and spontaneous, the multi-award winning Lower Keys Fluffers team has created parade extravaganzas for more than 10 years.
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
