ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Made Me Self-Conscious': Chloë Grace Moretz Became 'A Recluse' After 'Horrific' 'Family Guy' Meme Went Viral

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbIOS_0iEAKNQe00
mega

When a meme of Chloë Grace Moretz went viral, the actress wasn't able to shrug it off — instead, she cooped up at home.

In 2016, the actress, 25, was photographed carrying two pizza boxes while sporting heels, shorts and a top. The photograph was then altered so that it looked like a character from Family Guy , Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin. In the cartoon, the character's legs are long, while the midsection is shortened.

“There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” the blonde beauty recalled after it popped up on the internet. “This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

“Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f** k up, it’s funny,’" the Hollywood starlet added.

The meme hit close to home, as Moretz suffered from body dysmorphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CytN_0iEAKNQe00
mega

“I just remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram,'" she recalled. “[I] basically became a recluse . To this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

Moretz didn't mind being alone, as it was a chance for her to “get away from the photographers, and I was able to be myself.”

“[I was able to] have so many experiences that people didn’t photograph,” she said. “But at the same time, it made me severely anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate.”

JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & BRITNEY SPEARS, MORE! A LOOK BACK ON CELEBRITY TEENAGE ROMANCES: PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7zWm_0iEAKNQe00
mega

After the photo made the rounds, it was tough for her to go out in public — especially to events .

“It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious,” she shared. “I think that body dysmorphia — which we all deal with in this world — is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It’s a headf**k,” she said.

Despite stepping away from the spotlight, Moretz is ready for what's to come .

“To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement, to say the least,” she said. “I’m a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now.”

Moretz spoke with Hunger magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Family Guy#Recluse
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

129K+
Followers
3K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy