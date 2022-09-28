ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNj0m_0iEAJzZ700

Talking Points: Latest gubernatorial poll results 09:27

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank.

The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday's filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign said in a statement Wednesday that it was a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.

The Walz campaign said it raised $1.73 million in the same period, which ended Sept. 20, for a grand total for the election cycle of $4.4 million.

Tim Walz and Scott Jensen CBS

In other statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's campaign reported that it had $923,000 in cash on hand after raising $996,000 since Jan. 1. GOP candidate Jim Schultz reported raising $775,000 this year and had $321,000 left.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had $967,000 in cash on hand after raising $799,000 this year, while Republican challenger Kim Crockett had $119,000 left after collecting $286,000.

Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha had $75,000 left after raising $197,000 since Jan. 1, compared with $162,000 in cash on hand and a total take of $351,000 for GOP candidate Ryan Wilson.

Comments / 44

Larry Pox
2d ago

Doctor of the Year in Minnesota vs Do nothing about riots in 2020 .. it’s a very easy choice for Governor in Minnesota 2022🇺🇸✅

Reply(15)
27
Newphonewhodis
3d ago

Why should the amount of money a candidate has have any bearing on the ability to do the job, this is to influence simple minded people and sway their vote

Reply
15
Terry Olson
2d ago

Why is it about money all the time, money doesn’t fix anything, just show’s how irresponsible the political world is

Reply
10
Related
Minnesota Reformer

When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday.  Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

WTIP speaks with Minnesota gubernatorial candidates as election nears

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $916,000 left in the bank, the Associated Press reports. The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
willmarradio.com

Walz responds to "Feeding Our Future" criticism

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is responding after calls from Republicans for an investigation into his administration’s handling of the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud scheme. The governor initially said a judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Walz said on Wednesday, “I’m not going to split hairs on the judge with this, the fact of the matters is, I didn’t want the suspects to get the money, but we followed the rules, we tried to do (what) is best on this.” So far at least 49 people have been charged in the meal program scandal.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters

Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Torrent of money is unleashed across Minnesota campaigns

The campaign cash dash is quickly shifting to a phase where candidates, parties and independent groups are unloading money at a rapid clip as they try to sway voters tuning in ahead of the November election. New campaign reports published Wednesday reveal the ramp-up in spending in races for governor...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Pawlenty
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Steve Simon
CBS Minnesota

2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.The lawsuits, filed three days apart on Tuesday and Friday, come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections...
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Walz cancels campaign visit in Hutchinson where protestors where waiting

(Hutchinson MN-) A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday, however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor's education policy. Meanwhile,...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Signs Executive Order to Fight the Spread of Avian Influenza

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza in the state. According to the press release, on September 28th, Walz signed Executive Order 22-21 which waives trucking regulations. The order states restriction of certain hours for service equipment would possibly hinder the transportation of important commodities used in emergency response efforts by poultry growers, industry associations and animal health experts. Emergency equipment and supplies for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) as defined in the order include: poultry feed trucks, poultry load-out trailers, poultry feed, materials used exclusively for the composting process of animals that have been depopulated due to HPAI, live poultry, and animal carcasses.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic State#Paul#Republican#Gop
KIMT

Minnesota Bivalent vaccine rollout

We have an update on how Minnesota's rollout of the bivalent vaccine is going. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with health officials about the progress. Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout. The county has around 700 doses from its first shipment still available.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area.The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn't necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county's decision.It's unclear whether the high court's ruling will affect other conflicts around the state involving drainage projects that preserve farmlands but increase the volume of water and...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox9.com

Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
94K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy