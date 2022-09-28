Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, has given closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about her involvement with a campaign to overturn the 2020 election results. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Conservative activist Ginni Thomas talked behind closed doors today to the House select committee investigating the January...
Trump speech – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
Analysis: Biden administration faced with severe weather, the economy, and aggressive Russia
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). SIMON: And that's Vladimir Putin announcing his annexation of more of Ukraine. We turn now to NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: And let's begin...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Remembering CBS News' Bill Plante, who protected the public's right to know
Longtime White House correspondent Bill Plante has died at 84. He was a fixture on CBS News for more than 50 years, covering the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and four U.S. presidents. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Former CBS News correspondent Bill Plante has died. He was 84 years old.
The Biden administration is changing who qualifies for student loan cancellation
Lawsuits have taken aim at the Biden administration's efforts to cancel some federal student loan debt. In response, the administration has been subtly shifting its plan, and changing who qualifies. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden's efforts to cancel up to $20,000 per person in federal student loan debt was hit...
Ahead of Brazil's presidential election, officials say the voting system is sound
In the final days of the Brazilian presidential election campaign, all eyes are on one of the worlds largest democracies, in the hope that the voting concludes peacefully. Brazilians are facing a stark choice in this Sunday's election. Current president, Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, is trailing in the polls behind one of Latin America's most revered leftists. We're talking about Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro insists the only way he will lose is by fraud. But as NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, Brazil's electoral officials say their system is sound.
The history of Iran's so-called morality police
There are fewer protesters on the streets of Iran today. Security forces are cracking down on the anti-government demonstrations that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The young Kurdish woman died earlier this month while in the custody of Tehran's Guidance Patrol, more commonly known as the morality police. We wanted to learn more about the morality police and their place in Iranian society. Professor Roxane Farmanfarmaian teaches international politics of the Middle East and North Africa at the University of Cambridge. We asked her about the modern history of the Guidance Patrol.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again
In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.Read it at Mediaite
New report finds lack of Latino representation in U.S. media is bad for business
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Folks, this is detective second grade Nick Amaro. He just transferred in - two years under in narcotics warrants. He took down the MS-13 case. SIMON: According to a case study that's in a new report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are notably underrepresented...
News brief: Hurricane Ian, Russia claims Ukrainian regions, Brazil's election
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow is officially annexing four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Hurricane Ian is not done yet. After devastating parts of Florida, it is on track to hit South Carolina...
How Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions could change the war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Russia annexing four Ukrainian territories and how that could escalate the war. Russia has officially expanded its territory by taking Ukrainian land. Vladimir Putin signed treaties with four occupied Ukrainian provinces, officially annexing them after staged referenda where many people were coerced to vote in favor of joining Russia. The ceremony came hours after an attack inside that occupied territory near Zaporizhzhia. That attack killed more than 20 people and wounded dozens more. The U.S. and much of the international community is calling the annexation a violation of international law. Here's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Want to get married on Zoom? Utah offers that option. And hundreds of couples have Zoomed in from Israel, where civil marriage is banned. Now an Israeli court has ruled those Utah marriages are valid. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Israel does not recognize interfaith...
Putin's plan to annex regions of Ukraine will likely make it harder to end the war
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an elaborate Kremlin ceremony Friday to annex four regions of Ukraine. The move could make it much harder to find a solution to the war. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russian President Vladimir Putin has scheduled an elaborate ceremony and speech at the Kremlin on Friday...
After staged referendums, Putin is annexing 4 regions in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that Russia's taking part of Ukraine as its own, four provinces to be exact. The move came amid a ceremony at the Kremlin today and follows a series of staged referendums in the mostly Russian-occupied territories, despite Western condemnation of those referendums as a violation of international law. Joining us to talk about all this, NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Hi, Charles.
Ukrainian villages grapple with the effects of Russia's sham referendum
President Vladimir Putin says he's annexing four more regions of Ukraine. Yesterday's announcement followed votes in the regions that were largely dismissed by the international community as shams. President Biden said yesterday that Putin, quote, "can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it." As NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports, the annexation, even if it's brief, will likely have real implications for Ukrainians on the front lines who are staring down Russian forces.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel
The wife of a Supreme Court justice took questions yesterday from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Ginni Thomas, married to Clarence Thomas, said through her lawyer that she answered all questions that were put to her by the panel. She met with them behind closed doors for several hours. At issue - Ginni Thomas' text messages with key figures who are trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Here's NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Iran's regime has one response for popular uprisings: Crackdown
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what's sustaining protesters in Iran and why he thinks the regime is incapable of reform. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Iran has experience shutting down protests. 2009 saw demonstrations sparked by allegations of a rigged...
