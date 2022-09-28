Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Coolio
Coolio has died. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., first broke into the music mainstream in 1994 with his debut album It Takes A Thief—and then became an overnight global superstar just a few months later, with the release of the single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” one of the most successful rap songs of all time. Per the New York Times, his death was confirmed earlier tonight by his manager. Coolio was 59.
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
Alex Turner says Arctic Monkeys band name ‘alludes to how limited the expectations were’
Alex Turner has theorised that Arctic Monkeys might have picked a different name if they’d known they would still be “doing this 20 years later”.The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car would be released in October featuring 10 new songs.In a recent interview, frontman Turner suggested that the band’s success was not seen as inevitable, as proven by their name.“The name of the band seems to allude to how limited the expectations were,” Turner told The Guardian.“If you realised you were gonna be doing this 20 years later, you might’ve had another hour in...
Jean-Michel Jarre reworks Brutalism with Deathpact
Jean-Michel Jarre will release his brand new album Oxymore in October
Stereogum
Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover
Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
5 Deep Cuts From Metallica That You Should Be Listening To
Metallica has stood the test of time. Undoubtedly the biggest metal band in existence, they’ve continued to outsell every other heavy music act and pack stadiums in every corner of the planet. It feels like they’ve been headliners since they began. The last time they opened for an act was in 2005, second only to a little band called the Rolling Stones.
A.V. Club
Apple-based desserts be warned: There's a new American Pie movie on the way
Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is finally getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The...
LCD Soundsystem Return to the Dance Floor With New Song ‘New Body Rhumba’
LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba, from the upcoming film adaptation of White Noise, has arrived. The band’s first new music since their 2017 comeback album American Dream was penned by frontman James Murphy along with LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Wang and Pat Mahoney and produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. In the context of the Noah Baumbach-directed film — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its theatrical (Nov. 25) and Netflix (Dec. 30) release — the seven-minute dancefloor-ready “New Body Rhumba” soundtracks a full-cast musical sequence that takes place at the end of the...
A.V. Club
Midnight Cowboy
The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which started streaming on Netflix this week after causing a sensation at the Venice Film Festival, is the first film in several years to receive an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. While Ana de Armas earned glowing notices for her work in Blonde (the movie’s reviews, meanwhile, are less kind), the film’s NC-17 designation for “some sexual content” came as a surprise, and it remains to be seen how that rating will affect its performance with Netflix viewers.
NME
Listen to First Aid Kit’s sweet new single ‘Turning Onto You’
First Aid Kit have shared their new single ‘Turning Onto You’, the latest to be taken from their upcoming fifth studio album ‘Palomino’ – listen below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned in June with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
NME
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
