Alex Turner has theorised that Arctic Monkeys might have picked a different name if they’d known they would still be “doing this 20 years later”.The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car would be released in October featuring 10 new songs.In a recent interview, frontman Turner suggested that the band’s success was not seen as inevitable, as proven by their name.“The name of the band seems to allude to how limited the expectations were,” Turner told The Guardian.“If you realised you were gonna be doing this 20 years later, you might’ve had another hour in...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO