Avicii
Björn Ulvaeus
American Songwriter

Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
EUROPE
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Coolio

Coolio has died. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., first broke into the music mainstream in 1994 with his debut album It Takes A Thief—and then became an overnight global superstar just a few months later, with the release of the single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” one of the most successful rap songs of all time. Per the New York Times, his death was confirmed earlier tonight by his manager. Coolio was 59.
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Popculture

EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
MUSIC
The Independent

Alex Turner says Arctic Monkeys band name ‘alludes to how limited the expectations were’

Alex Turner has theorised that Arctic Monkeys might have picked a different name if they’d known they would still be “doing this 20 years later”.The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car would be released in October featuring 10 new songs.In a recent interview, frontman Turner suggested that the band’s success was not seen as inevitable, as proven by their name.“The name of the band seems to allude to how limited the expectations were,” Turner told The Guardian.“If you realised you were gonna be doing this 20 years later, you might’ve had another hour in...
MUSIC
Sweden
Stereogum

Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Deep Cuts From Metallica That You Should Be Listening To

Metallica has stood the test of time. Undoubtedly the biggest metal band in existence, they’ve continued to outsell every other heavy music act and pack stadiums in every corner of the planet. It feels like they’ve been headliners since they began. The last time they opened for an act was in 2005, second only to a little band called the Rolling Stones.
ROCK MUSIC
A.V. Club

Apple-based desserts be warned: There's a new American Pie movie on the way

Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is finally getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

LCD Soundsystem Return to the Dance Floor With New Song ‘New Body Rhumba’

LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba, from the upcoming film adaptation of White Noise, has arrived. The band’s first new music since their 2017 comeback album American Dream was penned by frontman James Murphy along with LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Wang and Pat Mahoney and produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. In the context of the Noah Baumbach-directed film — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its theatrical (Nov. 25) and Netflix (Dec. 30) release — the seven-minute dancefloor-ready “New Body Rhumba” soundtracks a full-cast musical sequence that takes place at the end of the...
THEATER & DANCE
A.V. Club

Midnight Cowboy

The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which started streaming on Netflix this week after causing a sensation at the Venice Film Festival, is the first film in several years to receive an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. While Ana de Armas earned glowing notices for her work in Blonde (the movie’s reviews, meanwhile, are less kind), the film’s NC-17 designation for “some sexual content” came as a surprise, and it remains to be seen how that rating will affect its performance with Netflix viewers.
MOVIES
NME

Listen to First Aid Kit’s sweet new single ‘Turning Onto You’

First Aid Kit have shared their new single ‘Turning Onto You’, the latest to be taken from their upcoming fifth studio album ‘Palomino’ – listen below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned in June with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
MUSIC

