ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

Thomas D. McCormick

Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

United Way celebrates 1,200 mental health first aiders trained in St. Croix Valley region

Community impact director and mental health first aid facilitator Alyson Sauter said in a press release, "During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and year-round, UWSCV aims to decrease stigma and increase mental health literacy through mental health first aid training.”. This month, United Way St. Croix Valley celebrated training its 1,200th...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Stillwater, MN
Sports
Hudson, WI
Sports
City
Marathon, WI
State
Minnesota State
City
Hudson, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Maplewood, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Maplewood, MN
Sports
Hastings, MN
Sports
Maplewood, MN
Society
Hudson, WI
Society
City
Stillwater, MN
Hastings, MN
Society
City
Maplewood, MN
City
Hastings, MN
Stillwater, MN
Society
mspmag.com

Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI

Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon Swimming#Oceans#Great Lakes#Charity
River Falls Journal

Photos: Beautiful house with cabin feel for sale in River Falls

As you enter the tree-covered driveway you'll see the home was strategically located for privacy and seclusion with east views remaining. Sit on the porch, there's a pond out front too. The primary bedroom is on the upper level, complete with a loft and private bathroom. The home has a...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Friday night Big Rivers football recap

Chippewa Falls stunned River Falls in overtime to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season while Hudson took care of Eau Claire North to move into a first place tie with River Falls and New Richmond earned a 10-point win at Menomonie. Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site

Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

Melinda Engesether

Jan. 22, 1982 - Sept. 26, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Melinda Engesether, 40, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital. A celebration of life is pending. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy