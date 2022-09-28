Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Analysis: Biden administration faced with severe weather, the economy, and aggressive Russia
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). SIMON: And that's Vladimir Putin announcing his annexation of more of Ukraine. We turn now to NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: And let's begin...
NPR
Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel
The wife of a Supreme Court justice took questions yesterday from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Ginni Thomas, married to Clarence Thomas, said through her lawyer that she answered all questions that were put to her by the panel. She met with them behind closed doors for several hours. At issue - Ginni Thomas' text messages with key figures who are trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Here's NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.
NPR
The Biden administration is changing who qualifies for student loan cancellation
Lawsuits have taken aim at the Biden administration's efforts to cancel some federal student loan debt. In response, the administration has been subtly shifting its plan, and changing who qualifies. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden's efforts to cancel up to $20,000 per person in federal student loan debt was hit...
NPR
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
I hated to be the guy who had to tell of the Watergate tapes, Butterfield says
Republican staffer Alexander Butterfield revealed during Watergate hearings that he had overseen the installation of a recording system that taped President Richard Nixon's White House conversations. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Fifty years ago, five men were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the...
NPR
Remembering CBS News' Bill Plante, who protected the public's right to know
Longtime White House correspondent Bill Plante has died at 84. He was a fixture on CBS News for more than 50 years, covering the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and four U.S. presidents. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Former CBS News correspondent Bill Plante has died. He was 84 years old.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again
In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.Read it at Mediaite
NPR
New report finds lack of Latino representation in U.S. media is bad for business
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Folks, this is detective second grade Nick Amaro. He just transferred in - two years under in narcotics warrants. He took down the MS-13 case. SIMON: According to a case study that's in a new report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are notably underrepresented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, has given closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about her involvement with a campaign to overturn the 2020 election results. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Conservative activist Ginni Thomas talked behind closed doors today to the House select committee investigating the January...
NPR
Ahead of Brazil's presidential election, officials say the voting system is sound
In the final days of the Brazilian presidential election campaign, all eyes are on one of the worlds largest democracies, in the hope that the voting concludes peacefully. Brazilians are facing a stark choice in this Sunday's election. Current president, Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, is trailing in the polls behind one of Latin America's most revered leftists. We're talking about Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro insists the only way he will lose is by fraud. But as NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, Brazil's electoral officials say their system is sound.
NPR
Resolution Commemorates the Essential Service of Public Radio Music Stations
September 30, 2022; Washington, D.C.- This week, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced S. Res. 813, a resolution honoring the unique role of public radio music stations to the public media system. This bipartisan resolution marks October 26, 2022, as Public Radio Music Day and expresses appreciation for local public radio music stations and their service to listeners and musicians across all 50 states and U.S. territories. U.S. Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced a House companion, H. Res. 1306, in July, which garnered 12 additional bipartisan cosponsors before the House left for the October recess.
NPR
The history of Iran's so-called morality police
There are fewer protesters on the streets of Iran today. Security forces are cracking down on the anti-government demonstrations that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The young Kurdish woman died earlier this month while in the custody of Tehran's Guidance Patrol, more commonly known as the morality police. We wanted to learn more about the morality police and their place in Iranian society. Professor Roxane Farmanfarmaian teaches international politics of the Middle East and North Africa at the University of Cambridge. We asked her about the modern history of the Guidance Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
News brief: Hurricane Ian, Russia claims Ukrainian regions, Brazil's election
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow is officially annexing four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Hurricane Ian is not done yet. After devastating parts of Florida, it is on track to hit South Carolina...
NPR
Ukrainian villages grapple with the effects of Russia's sham referendum
President Vladimir Putin says he's annexing four more regions of Ukraine. Yesterday's announcement followed votes in the regions that were largely dismissed by the international community as shams. President Biden said yesterday that Putin, quote, "can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it." As NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports, the annexation, even if it's brief, will likely have real implications for Ukrainians on the front lines who are staring down Russian forces.
NPR
After staged referendums, Putin is annexing 4 regions in Ukraine
President Putin says he's officially annexing four regions in Ukraine, after holding so-called referendums that the international community broadly denounced as a sham. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that Russia's taking part of Ukraine as its own, four provinces to be exact. The move came amid a ceremony at the Kremlin today and follows a series of staged referendums in the mostly Russian-occupied territories, despite Western condemnation of those referendums as a violation of international law. Joining us to talk about all this, NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Hi, Charles.
NPR
Iran's regime has one response for popular uprisings: Crackdown
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what's sustaining protesters in Iran and why he thinks the regime is incapable of reform. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Iran has experience shutting down protests. 2009 saw demonstrations sparked by allegations of a rigged...
NPR
Putin's plan to annex regions of Ukraine will likely make it harder to end the war
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an elaborate Kremlin ceremony Friday to annex four regions of Ukraine. The move could make it much harder to find a solution to the war. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russian President Vladimir Putin has scheduled an elaborate ceremony and speech at the Kremlin on Friday...
NPR
The journey a number of econ terms recently went through to get into the dictionary
Earlier this month, Merriam Webster added over 300 new words to the dictionary. A number of econ terms were on the list. Earlier this month, Merriam-Webster added over 300 new words to the dictionary. A number of economics terms were on the list. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from the podcast The Indicator From Planet Money explain the journey these words go through to get into the dictionary.
NPR
Putin illegally annexes territories in Ukraine, in spite of global opposition
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to formally annex four Ukrainian territories, signing what he calls "accession treaties" that world powers refuse to recognize. It's Putin's latest attempt to redraw the map of Europe at Ukraine's expense. "The people made their choice," said Putin in a signing...
NPR
Britain's prime minister speaks up after being silent around sudden economy issues
Over the past week, Great Britain has faced a sudden economic shock. The country's currency fell over the weekend to a record low. And to her critics, the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, seems to be part of the problem, as Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE:...
Comments / 0