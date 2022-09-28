ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Alexandria, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Warren County announces road closures for Kings Cross Country Meet

MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for the Kings High School Cross Country Meet this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Wlwt#Accident
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg

One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Stephenson Road in Morning View

MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Stephenson Road in Morning View. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MORNING VIEW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy