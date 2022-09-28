ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Alden nursing homes

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Kelly Bagby, vice president of litigation for the AARP Foundation , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how understaffing and unsanitary living conditions led to them filing a class action lawsuit on behalf of 11 residents of Alden Facilities.

wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN Radio

Smith & Wesson sued by families of Highland Park shooting victims

Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci Blandini Law, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gun makers Smith & Wesson are named in a lawsuit filed by the families of three people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.   Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
