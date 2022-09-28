Lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Alden nursing homes
Kelly Bagby, vice president of litigation for the AARP Foundation , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how understaffing and unsanitary living conditions led to them filing a class action lawsuit on behalf of 11 residents of Alden Facilities.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0