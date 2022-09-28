This 5-star CB will make decision 'very soon' with Florida among top 3

One of Florida’s top recruiting targets in the class of 2023, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, is nearing a decision, according to 247Sports.

McClain has narrowed his options down to Florida, Alabama and Miami, and he told Andrew Ivins that he’s looking to get things over with sooner rather than later.

“I don’t got a date yet, but it will probably be soon. Very soon,” McClain said. “I’m just trying to get it over with and stay focused on one school.”

The Gators hosted McClain during Week 1 for a big win over Utah. He liked what he saw and still has confidence in the program after a pair of losses. That was an unofficial visit, which leaves the door open for an official one later on, but McClain said he hasn’t set anything up yet.

“They showed me a lot and impressed me a lot,” he said. “I think they can turn it around this year.”

Alabama will host him on an official visit in two weeks when Texas A&M comes to Tuscaloosa. If McClain is serious about speeding up his timeline, Florida may push to get him back on campus for the Oct. 15 matchup with LSU. He’s expected to sign in December during the early signing period and enroll in the spring.

The 247Sports composite ranks McClain No. 2 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 1 among all defensive players. He’d be the crown jewel of the class and a big win for Billy Napier over Alabama and Miami.

