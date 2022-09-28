ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Calendar to honor 12 SC trailblazers

The 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar will be unveiled today during a 7 p.m. celebration at the Koger Center for the Arts. The calendar, first created in 1989, profiles individuals across the state who have had a positive, compelling effect on South Carolina and beyond. “The 2023 calendar...
SC woman faces 12 counts of falsifying tax returns

An S.C. woman has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of preparing or assisting in the preparation of false state individual income tax returns. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram, 43, of Lancaster, owned and operated MWM Tax LLC, a tax preparation service, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Revenue.
