Read full article on original website
Related
WOUB
Ohio utility crews help restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Thousands of workers from Ohio, along with Kentucky and Indiana, are ready to move into the Hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida to help bring the power back on for millions of people. Utility crews were sent to the south earlier this week in order...
WOUB
Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio has become the first state to host a renewable natural gas fueling station that’s designed to support Amazon’s plan to deploy more heavy-duty trucks that run on RNG. The renewable natural gas station in Groveport is operated by Clean Energy...
Comments / 0