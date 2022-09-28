ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WOUB

Ohio utility crews help restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Thousands of workers from Ohio, along with Kentucky and Indiana, are ready to move into the Hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida to help bring the power back on for millions of people. Utility crews were sent to the south earlier this week in order...
OHIO STATE

