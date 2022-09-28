In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...

