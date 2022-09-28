Read full article on original website
No. 15 Washington’s rally falls short in 40-32 loss to UCLA
LOS ANGELES – The game turned on a toss. To that point, No. 15 Washington had followed the formula. Kalen DeBoer’s Huskies scored a touchdown on their opening drive Friday, just as they had in their first four games. After wide receiver Jalen McMillan couldn’t haul in a picturesque pass for a 33-yard score, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked left and overcame the error – floating a touchdown to Rome Odunze on fourth-and-6. The sophomore wide receiver nodded his head and raised his hands to the crowd, a blob of purple stuffed beyond the end zone.
realdawghuskies.com
Huskies fall at UCLA, drop to 4-1 on the season
The Huskies took their first loss of the Kalen DeBoer era on Friday night in Los Angeles, falling to UCLA 40-32. Washington made some uncharacteristic mistakes on the offensive side of the ball, and the secondary allowed Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to throw for 315 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Thompson-Robinson also added 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and seemingly did whatever he wanted the entire night.
Washington vs. UCLA football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Washington vs. UCLA schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time How to watchWhen: Fri., Sept. 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowWashington: Another look at one of the most improved offensive units in ...
realdawghuskies.com
LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast Previews Washington at UCLA
The Washington Huskies will have their first road test of the Kalen DeBoer era on Friday night in the Rose Bowl, starting the season 4-0. UCLA’s administration is so worried about attendance for the Friday night game that they are giving tickets to those who want to join. It...
ESPN
Kalen DeBoer has turned Washington into a conference title contender
SEATTLE -- On the field prior to Saturday's game between Washington and Stanford, first-year Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer and Cardinal coach David Shaw got to talking. These types of chats are common before games: pleasantries, handshakes, etc. The two had never coached against each other before, but there was mutual respect for what they knew of each other.
realdawghuskies.com
UCLA Preview: Kaila’s Keys to Washington’s First Road Game Win
Washington is going on the road for the first time not only this season, but also under Kalen DeBoer. Realdawg’s Kaila Olin gives her three keys to how the Huskies can get a big win against an underrated UCLA Bruins team. Receivers Need to Win the Night. This UCLA...
UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington
In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
USC Trojans hosting 7 5-star prospects; Big commitment imminent
The USC Trojans host Arizona State for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday and are using the night game to host a massive recruiting weekend. USC is slated to host seven five-star prospects, double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for what should be one of the biggest ...
kiro7.com
PHOTOS: Mariners clinch playoff spot after win over Athletics
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 30: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. With the win, the Seattle Mariners have clinched a postseason appearance for the first time in 21 years, the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Seattle Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years!
SEATTLE - The drought is over!. Cal Raleigh delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off home run off Oakland Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo on a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mariners to a 2-1 victory on Friday night. The win clinches the first...
elisportsnetwork.com
Prep football: Friday's scores
The Mariners (86-70) came into Friday with their magic number at one. They took care of business on their own. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
seattlespectator.com
The Peñalver Effect: Seattle University’s Administrative Shake-Up
During his first full year at Seattle University, President Eduardo Peñalver made key changes in leadership positions and reimagined the university’s Strategic Direction. Celebrating a year at Seattle U this past summer, Peñalver has made an impact from the moment he joined the Redhawks. He hired new faces for leadership roles across campus, oversaw the opening of the Sinegal Center for Science and Engineering, attended Seattle U events at Climate Pledge Arena and welcomed new students, faculty and staff to the Redhawk family. Peñalver is the first Latino president of Seattle U, as well as the first layperson to assume the position.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
KUOW
Gas prices back on the rise in Washington
Something for drivers to consider while idling along their Western Washington commutes: gas prices. Gas prices had been falling for a record 14 weeks earlier this month. GasBuddy reports that trend is over, and they are on the rise. The average price for regular gas in Washington state is $5.17...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
