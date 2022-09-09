ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode

Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Karate Kid' Franchise Announces New Movie and Sets Release Date

Just a week following the Season 5 release of Cobra Kai, Sony has announced that a new Karate Kid movie is on the way, and it already has a release date. The upcoming movie is set to release on June 7, 2024. While no further information regarding cast, crew, or plot are available, Sony has stated that the new installment will continue the original franchise.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Henggeler
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Tanner Buchanan
Person
Yuji Okumoto
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#The Karate Kid#Netflix Crossing
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
RadarOnline

'Stop Busting My Balls!' Asia Argento's Final Text To Anthony Bourdain Hours Before He Committed Suicide Exposed

The last correspondence a heartbroken Anthony Bourdain shared with his ex-girlfriend Asia Argento has been revealed. Hours after she allegedly fired off an angry response to the famous TV chef, he took his own life in a French hotel room, RadarOnline.com has learned. Argento had already broken up with the Parts Unknown star over his alleged "possessiveness" when the fiery text exchange went down in 2018. For the first time, fans are getting an inside look at Bourdain's final hours before he shocked the world and hanged himself.Argento told Bourdain to "stop busting my balls" when he confronted her about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star

The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy