ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
invisiblepeople.tv

Don’t Make More Affordable Housing – Make Housing More Affordable

As a service provider, my lived experience of homelessness aids my ability to connect with the people I serve. It also makes it impossible for me to ignore when narratives about homelessness contradict those experiences. One such narrative is that ending homelessness requires us to build more affordable housing. I...
KING COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | City of Seattle and King County Reveal Proposed Budgets for Input; Renton Arts Grants

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Mayor Bruce Harrell Reveals Proposed Budget for City of Seattle. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Mayor Bruce Harrell revealed his proposed budget for the City of Seattle. Focal points include “using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to shore up spending for non-JumpStart programs, move the City’s parking enforcement officers back into the Seattle Police Department (SPD) from the Department of Transportation (SDOT), and provide pay increases to homeless service providers well below the rate of inflation,” according to PubliCola reporting, republished by the Emerald.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
KING 5

Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023

SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials

It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023

TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
KUOW

Seattle wants to revitalize Third Avenue. What will it take?

The Seattle City Council is getting behind plans to revitalize Third Avenue, downtown. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to explore the redevelopment of the city's busiest transit corridor. For years, Third Avenue has been a trouble spot for drugs, disorder, and violent crime. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm talked to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE

Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#City Council#Police Brutality#Transportation Department
The Stranger

Slog AM: Redistricting Commission Caters to the Wealthy, New Evidence in Hunt for Durkan's CHOP Texts, Putin Illegally Annexes Eastern Ukraine

Drip, drip, drip: Slowly but surely, Lewis Kamb is going to uncover what happened to former Mayor Jenny Durkan's CHOP texts. His latest dispatch from the hunt includes a new report from an ongoing lawsuit against the City that alleges 191 texts were manually deleted from Durkan's phone, contradicting her earlier contention that a factory reset following the phone's unexpected bath in a tide pool was solely responsible for the missing records.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property

Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy