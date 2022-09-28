Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
invisiblepeople.tv
Don’t Make More Affordable Housing – Make Housing More Affordable
As a service provider, my lived experience of homelessness aids my ability to connect with the people I serve. It also makes it impossible for me to ignore when narratives about homelessness contradict those experiences. One such narrative is that ending homelessness requires us to build more affordable housing. I...
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | City of Seattle and King County Reveal Proposed Budgets for Input; Renton Arts Grants
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Mayor Bruce Harrell Reveals Proposed Budget for City of Seattle. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Mayor Bruce Harrell revealed his proposed budget for the City of Seattle. Focal points include “using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to shore up spending for non-JumpStart programs, move the City’s parking enforcement officers back into the Seattle Police Department (SPD) from the Department of Transportation (SDOT), and provide pay increases to homeless service providers well below the rate of inflation,” according to PubliCola reporting, republished by the Emerald.
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
KUOW
WA recently expanded voting access for formerly incarcerated people. But barriers remain
Washington state now gives everyone convicted of a felony the right to vote as soon as they leave prison. But some challenges remain for people who were once incarcerated when it comes to casting their ballots. Alyssa Knight can remember the first time she voted: It was a special election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023
SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
myedmondsnews.com
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023
TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
KUOW
Mayor Harrell names LA parks executive to lead Seattle's Parks and Recreation department
Another executive officer from Los Angeles is set to lead a Seattle department. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the nomination of Anthony-Paul “AP” Diaz to be the next head of Seattle Parks and Recreation. The mayor made his announcement at Yesler Terrace Park Thursday morning. Diaz said he’s...
KUOW
Seattle wants to revitalize Third Avenue. What will it take?
The Seattle City Council is getting behind plans to revitalize Third Avenue, downtown. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to explore the redevelopment of the city's busiest transit corridor. For years, Third Avenue has been a trouble spot for drugs, disorder, and violent crime. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm talked to Seattle...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers turns into a pumpkin on Halloween
Olympia will cease implementation of its COVID-19-related ordinance that requires some grocery employers to pay hazard pay to some workers on October 31, Mayor Cheryl Selby announced at the city council meeting last night. Selby said Gov. Jay Inslee is terminating the remaining COVID-19 proclamations and the state of emergency...
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Redistricting Commission Caters to the Wealthy, New Evidence in Hunt for Durkan's CHOP Texts, Putin Illegally Annexes Eastern Ukraine
Drip, drip, drip: Slowly but surely, Lewis Kamb is going to uncover what happened to former Mayor Jenny Durkan's CHOP texts. His latest dispatch from the hunt includes a new report from an ongoing lawsuit against the City that alleges 191 texts were manually deleted from Durkan's phone, contradicting her earlier contention that a factory reset following the phone's unexpected bath in a tide pool was solely responsible for the missing records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
q13fox.com
Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property
Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
King County Metro drivers concerned with crime, drug use on buses
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of bringing Molotov cocktails onto a Metro bus was charged in a King County court after prosecutors "rush filed" the case. The incident is part of a larger issue on local buses. Drivers say crime and drug use is only increasing. Driving through the...
publicola.com
A Homeless Activist Worked to Help Others Living in Vehicles. This Month, the City Towed Away Her Home.
Anyone who has watched concrete blocks sprout like crocuses in the wake of RV removals knows that under Mayor Bruce Harrell, the city has taken a newly aggressive approach toward people living in their vehicles. Although Harrell says the city does not “sweep—we treat and we house”—the fact is that...
Comments / 0