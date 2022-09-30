Read full article on original website
Related
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on review: AI smarts meet solar power
The Eufy Edge Security System uses AI for smart detection and the wireless eufyCam 3 security cameras can recharge using their integrated solar panels.
RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $50 Off
The GoPro HERO11 just came out, and while the new action camera is priced well at $499.99 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Best Buy deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349.99. That’s the cheapest price for the GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable...
ETOnline.com
The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now: Ring, Arlo, Eufy and More
Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside your home, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with early Prime Day deals on home security cameras.
Digital Trends
The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras
Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
Get ahead with the 12 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS・
Luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on
Can you afford the better things in life? Then a bendable TV and a color-changing refrigerator are within your reach. And if they’re not, they’re always fun to look at. These are the luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on, and we’re highlighting them today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nikon Z 9 named best camera at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
We're closing the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week by revealing the winners of the awards in our final category: cameras. We took public nominations for seven awards in this section. Those nominations were then voted on by our own panel of judges, to choose the winner. Best camera and...
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving government assistance.
daystech.org
TCL offers a great value bundle for 5G connectivity and audio on the go
Over the previous 18 months, TCL has delivered a continuous stream of recent units to market. Each with its personal specs and options that differentiate it from the remainder of the pack. The newest on this vary is the TCL 30 5G, a mid-range providing that’s huge on options. For patrons on the lookout for nice worth, the TCL 30 5G is being bundled with the MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds.
NFL・
Everything we know so far about Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.
Reviewed: The New Yale Assure Lock 2 Is a Smart Lock Prepared For The Future
Shortly after our deep dive review on the best smart locks, we received the Yale Assure Lock 2 for review. Featured in our smart locks review is its predecessor, the Yale Assure SL, as our mid-range pick for its solid build, geofencing and auto-locking capabilities at an affordable price point. We wrote about the launch of the new Yale Assure Lock 2 recently, but how does it compare to its predecessor, and is it worth upgrading to the newest model? Also, what’s the importance of Yale’s compatibility with Google’s upcoming Matter? We’re here to answer all those questions and more...
Fstoppers
Improvements for iPhone Cameras Will Shape Photography Forever. Here’s Why.
We benefit every time that smartphone in your pocket improves its camera system. Professional or not, we must admit that the quality of the software producing images on our smartphones is brilliant. All this clever tech will hugely impact photography in the future. Here’s why. Huge Leaps. There’s no...
Speak a new language in as little as 3 weeks and save up to 55% on a Babbel language subscription
The leaves are changing, school is back in session, and it’s the perfect time to start learning a new language. Whether you’re planning a trip, checking off your bucket list or just ready to give the gift that keeps on giving, a Babbel subscription is a fantastic idea. Babbel is a bestselling — No. 1 actually — language app that provides quick results. It actually boasts a team of over 150 linguistic experts who create short yet effective lessons, enabling you to start conversing in a new language in just three weeks. For a limited time you can save up to 55% on the beloved language-learning app — with this deal you may as well gift yourself a subscription too. After all, you did take all those high school French classes.
Amazon launches Kindle Scribe alongside raft of smart home products
Amazon has unveiled the Kindle Scribe, a new E Ink Kindle that aims to be the e-reader’s first writing-friendly device. The Scribe is designed for use as a more general-purpose tablet than Amazon’s other E Ink Kindles. Where those intended to do away with traditional paper books, the Scribe’s goal is bigger: it aims to replace paper entirely.
notebookcheck.net
EZVIZ C3W Pro launches as an up-to-date outdoor security camera with motion-activated night color vision
Accessory AI Camera Launch Security Software Storage. EZVIZ is back with its latest outdoor security camera, the C3W Pro. It is of the same form-factor as the C3X rather than, for example, the C8W Pro, and as such focuses on potentially full-color vigilance night and day rather than pan-tilt-zoom surveillance.
SwitchBot hands-on: Making smart home automation accessible
We go hands-on with some of the best SwitchBot smart home products to give your dumb house some intelligence.
The Verge
Eufy’s impressive new smart cameras use AI to identify you and your pets
Smart home company Eufy’s new wireless security camera, the EufyCam 3, bumps up the resolution to 4K and adds a built-in solar panel to extend the year-long battery life even further. But its best features come from the new HomeBase 3 hub the camera connects to wirelessly. This adds local processing of video to send you an alert when it spots a person, pet, or vehicle, plus facial recognition so it can tell you if it’s a stranger or a family member.
Android Authority
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model (Updated)
Update: More global pricing details for the Pixel Watch have emerged. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. Another leaker has detailed the UK...
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0