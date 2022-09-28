Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Large Drug Shipment Seized In Louisville
Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to kill more than 220,000 people. The shipment arrived from South Africa on September 21 and was seized and inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, according to a release.
cbp.gov
Over 220K Lethal Doses of Fentanyl Intercepted by CBP Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky—Last Wednesday, September 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized a shipment arriving from South Africa containing enough fentanyl to kill 220,700 people. CBP officers detained the shipment that was manifested as water purification. When officers inspected the package, they found a bottle labeled...
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
k105.com
Louisville police seize nearly 18 lbs of cocaine, $100k in cash. 3 arrested.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a huge drug bust and seizure on social media on Wednesday. Louisville police said three people were arrested by the department’s Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad after officer’s seized 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. The...
Wave 3
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase. Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway. They believed Holland to be the responsible party. According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville...
Wave 3
Louisville man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday after attempting to smuggle drugs into Metro Department of Corrections, according to an arrest report. Brandon Woods, 29, was charged with promoting contraband and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance,. The arrest report states Woods was returning...
wdrb.com
Local law enforcement agencies receive federal grants to fight drug crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several law enforcement agencies are getting nearly $2 million to combat drug crimes. Locally, Georgetown will receive $147,000 and Hodgenville will get $52,000. There will also be $196,000 that will go to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force. Kentucky State Police will get $372,000. It...
witzamfm.com
Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items
Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
Wave 3
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
Wave 3
Police, Feds warn of ‘sextortion’ scam targeting teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are warning parents of a new social media scam targeting teenage boys. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate local cases of a “sextortion” scam. According to LMPD spokeswoman...
wdrb.com
Activists call on judges to release low-level offenders from Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is a place for dangerous criminals who shouldn't be on the streets, and the director of the city's jail agrees. A letter was sent to Jefferson County District Court judges from "Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice." It was signed by the ACLU of Kentucky, Voices of Community Activists and Leaders (VOCAL-KY), Louisville Buddhist Justice Collective, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and others.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
wdrb.com
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
Wave 3
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
leoweekly.com
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
wdrb.com
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
WLKY.com
Trials for 2 ex-LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor raid delayed to next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trials for two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers charged in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor will be delayed to next year. Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany were in court on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say they knowingly approved a falsified no-knock search warrant...
