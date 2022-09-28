ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Large Drug Shipment Seized In Louisville

Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to kill more than 220,000 people. The shipment arrived from South Africa on September 21 and was seized and inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbp.gov

Over 220K Lethal Doses of Fentanyl Intercepted by CBP Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky—Last Wednesday, September 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized a shipment arriving from South Africa containing enough fentanyl to kill 220,700 people. CBP officers detained the shipment that was manifested as water purification. When officers inspected the package, they found a bottle labeled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday after attempting to smuggle drugs into Metro Department of Corrections, according to an arrest report. Brandon Woods, 29, was charged with promoting contraband and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance,. The arrest report states Woods was returning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
witzamfm.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items

Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
JASPER, IN
Wave 3

Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police, Feds warn of ‘sextortion’ scam targeting teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are warning parents of a new social media scam targeting teenage boys. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate local cases of a “sextortion” scam. According to LMPD spokeswoman...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Activists call on judges to release low-level offenders from Louisville's jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is a place for dangerous criminals who shouldn't be on the streets, and the director of the city's jail agrees. A letter was sent to Jefferson County District Court judges from "Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice." It was signed by the ACLU of Kentucky, Voices of Community Activists and Leaders (VOCAL-KY), Louisville Buddhist Justice Collective, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

