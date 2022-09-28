Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
KFVS12
Scott City Green Day
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. INVESTIGATORS IN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. A fatal...
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
darnews.com
Firefighters respond to gasoline tanker fire on Highway 60
Butler County Firefighters spent six hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning containing a fire involving a 2019 Mack Conventional tanker truck hauling gasoline. The accident occurred on Highway 60 near the Highway Z overpass and County Road 581. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, Terry J. Ehrhardt, 70, of...
KFVS12
Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fatal...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff shooting investigation
If you’re a fan of QC Life, you know that we’re a fan of ticket giveaways. ‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines. Iowa Supreme Court to hear arguments on case for man convicted in 1979 cold case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
kbsi23.com
Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
kbsi23.com
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0