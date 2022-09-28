Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 road trip of the 2022 football season was forgettable as the Beavers were crushed by No. 12 Utah, 42-16, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Missed opportunities and key mistakes proved costly as Oregon State dropped to 0-2 in conference play. After...
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
Oregon Ducks hosting 5-star wide receiver this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are hosting several visitors this weekend for their home game against Stanford. And a Friday evening tweet provided confirmation that one of the nation's best prospects will be in Eugene. >>> Nation's No. 2 offensive tackle visiting Oregon this weekend, says he could ...
Johnny Bowens, 4-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M pledge, making Oregon Ducks return visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a handful of key visitors this weekend. A five-star wide receiver. A pair of bluechip 2023 offensive linemen. The nation's No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. This week, Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens let it be known he ...
Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon to coach kids’ basketball camp
Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Duck basketball player who’s now breaking records in the Women’s National Basketball Association, is returning to Eugene in October to help share her skills with the players of the future.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Dante Dowdell, Oregon Ducks 4-star running back pledge, runs for 98-yard TD — again
For the second time in two weeks, Picayune High School (Mississippi) star and Oregon Ducks commit Dante Dowdell scored on a 98-yard touchdown run. This time it came against Vancleave: The run was a a bit similar to the one he delivered earlier this month: Dowdell finished the game with 240 yards ...
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, joins Oregon men’s basketball program
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
kptv.com
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
klcc.org
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
hh-today.com
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
thelundreport.org
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Psychiatric Logjam
Three Oregon hospital systems have joined forces to sue the Oregon Health Authority for allegedly forcing them to give long-term care to civilly-committed mental health patients that they are not designed to provide. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kezi.com
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
