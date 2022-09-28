The second half of a difficult two-game stretch to open Pac-12 play sends Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) to the Mountain Time Zone for a road test at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday. The matinee at Rice-Eccles Stadium serves as a potential bounce-back spot for the Beavers, who suffered their first loss of the season last week in a heartbreaker against No. 7 USC, but the Utes pose a similarly formidable challenge to the last.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO