Oregon State’s first Pac-12 road trip of the 2022 football season was forgettable as the Beavers were crushed by No. 12 Utah, 42-16, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Missed opportunities and key mistakes proved costly as Oregon State dropped to 0-2 in conference play. After...
The second half of a difficult two-game stretch to open Pac-12 play sends Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) to the Mountain Time Zone for a road test at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday. The matinee at Rice-Eccles Stadium serves as a potential bounce-back spot for the Beavers, who suffered their first loss of the season last week in a heartbreaker against No. 7 USC, but the Utes pose a similarly formidable challenge to the last.
