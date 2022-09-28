Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 road trip of the 2022 football season was forgettable as the Beavers were crushed by No. 12 Utah, 42-16, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Missed opportunities and key mistakes proved costly as Oregon State dropped to 0-2 in conference play. After...
Johnny Bowens, 4-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M pledge, making Oregon Ducks return visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a handful of key visitors this weekend. A five-star wide receiver. A pair of bluechip 2023 offensive linemen. The nation's No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. This week, Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens let it be known he ...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford
The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon to coach kids’ basketball camp
Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Duck basketball player who’s now breaking records in the Women’s National Basketball Association, is returning to Eugene in October to help share her skills with the players of the future.
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, joins Oregon men’s basketball program
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Psychiatric Logjam
Three Oregon hospital systems have joined forces to sue the Oregon Health Authority for allegedly forcing them to give long-term care to civilly-committed mental health patients that they are not designed to provide. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
