ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford

The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games

EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
kptv.com

Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Growth#American Football#College Football#Free#Duckterritory
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thelundreport.org

Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Psychiatric Logjam

Three Oregon hospital systems have joined forces to sue the Oregon Health Authority for allegedly forcing them to give long-term care to civilly-committed mental health patients that they are not designed to provide. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy