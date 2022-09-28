The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO