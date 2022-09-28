ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida Man Saves Cat From Raging Hurricane Ian Floods

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A viral Twitter video caught the heroic moment a Florida man saved a cat from raging floods during Hurricane Ian.

Megan Cruz Scavo posted footage Wednesday morning (September 28) of her boyfriend, Michael, wading into furious floodwaters to save a cat perched on top of an air conditioning unit. Michael carefully scoops up the distressed feline before walking back toward the home.

"Look at Michael saving the kitty," someone can be heard saying. The video has racked up over 52,000 likes and nearly 830,000 views as of 3:30 p.m. local time. It's unclear whether the cat belongs to someone or is a stray.

Twitter users praised Michael for his brave deeds, some even calling him an "absolute hero!!" Viewers were worried about the couple due to the terrible conditions hours before Ian made landfall. Scavo reassured Twitter users by saying, "Thank you, I am at my parents about 10 miles inland. He is at his parents on the beach (in video) but it is built for hurricanes."

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to sweep through the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds, dangerous storm surges, and severe flooding. Forecasters expect the storm to leave by late Thursday (September 29).

Petite Wade
2d ago

with everything y'all are going through, you took time to save that baby!! thank you from the bottom of my heart and her's!! 😘💋💋💋💋

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
