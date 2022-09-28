ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the News Desk: Kim Chapman Whitfield

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Well you get to see her weekdays and nights on your tv screen for the news, but who is the woman behind the news desk? We talk with NewsChannel 9's Kim Chapman Whitfield about her tenure with the station and an organization near and dear to Kim's heart: the Miracle League of Chattanooga.
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.

