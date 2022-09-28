Read full article on original website
WTVC
Beyond the News Desk: Kim Chapman Whitfield
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Well you get to see her weekdays and nights on your tv screen for the news, but who is the woman behind the news desk? We talk with NewsChannel 9's Kim Chapman Whitfield about her tenure with the station and an organization near and dear to Kim's heart: the Miracle League of Chattanooga.
wcyb.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WTVC
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WTVC
The Sound of Music premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scott Dunlap and Addie Counts discuss the preparation of "The Sound of Music" which premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30 at 8pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
During our Fall Pledge Drive here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly stopped by our studios for our monthly conversation. (aired Weds 9/28/22)
WTVC
"We're not scary:" Advocates, lawmakers weigh in on transgender surgeries for minors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — State lawmakers are putting pressure on a prestigious hospital to end transgender surgeries, especially when it comes to minors in Tennessee. Friday we spoke to both supporters and opponents looking for answers. Tennessee Republican lawmakers putting their demands for Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a letter,...
WTVC
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Video Captures Tennessee Student Being Dragged Down Bleachers By His Neck
A school resource officer in is in the news after he pulled an 18-year-old student down the school bleachers by his neck on Sept. 20. Tauris Sledge was attending class at East Ridge High School in East Ridge, Tennessee, when the incident occurred. According to WSMV, school officials and the...
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
