SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 5 High School Football Rankings: Three schools enter Top 10

By Max Baker

Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings.

• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4

SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Sept. 28, 2022

1. East St. Louis (3-2)

Last week: 1

Next game: Oct. 1 vs. Belleville West (0-5)

Ranking rationale: One week after O’Fallon defeated Edwardsville in a battle of unbeatens, East St. Louis proved it is on another level with a 60-21 win . Quarterback Robert Battle completed 21 of 28 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 115 yards and two scores. Linebacker Dominic Dixon also had 17 tackles in the win.

2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0)

Last week: 2

Next game: Sept. 30. vs. Sandburg (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Lincoln-Way East defeated Bolingbrook 42-32 behind James Kwiecinski’s 181 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries. Jake Scianna also had two interceptions.

3. Mount Carmel (5-0)

Last week: 3

Next game: Sept. 30 at Brother Rice (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Mount Carmel took care of St. Ignatius 41-17 and booked a spot in the playoffs with the win. The Caravan and Lincoln-Way East are neck-and-neck for the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

4. Loyola Academy (5-0)

Last week: 4

Next game: Sept. 30 at No. 19 Chicago Marist (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Quarterback threw four touchdowns and wide receiver Declan Forde caught his sixth and seventh TDs of the season in a 41-7 win over Fenwick.

5. Glenbard West (5-0)

Last week: 6

Next game: Sept. 30 at No. 20 York (5-0)

Ranking rationale: The Hitters continued their unbeaten season with a 48-14 win over Addison.

6. Neuqua Valley (4-1)

Last week: 9

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Metea Valley (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Neuqua’s defense pitched a shutout in the win over Naperville Central with the only touchdown coming on a pick-six in a 14-7 win.

7. Wheaton North (4-1)

Last week: 10

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Glenbard North (2-3)

Ranking rationale: Wheaton North avenged a one-point loss from last week in a strong defensive showing and 28-7 win over Lake Park Friday night.

8. Lemont (5-0)

Last week: 13

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Thornton Fractional North (0-4-1)

Ranking rationale: Quarterback Payton Salomon completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 172 yards and three touchdowns in Lemont’s fifth straight win. They cruised to a 44-6 rout over Tinley Park.

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-0)

Last week: 14

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Normal University (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Colin Johannes had two first-quarter interceptions as Sacred-Heart Griffin took control early in a 52-0 win over MacArthur.

10. Simeon (5-0)

Last week: 16

Next game: Sept. 30 at Curie (2-3)

Ranking rationale: The Wolverines led by 42 points in a 56-0 dominating defeat over Hubbard. Simeon has cruised early on and has skyrocketed since being unranked in the opening rankings.

11. Joliet Catholic (4-1)

Last week: 5

Next game: Sept. 30 at St. Laurence (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Joliet Catholic led 14-12 at the half, but the game quickly turned into a shootout and they fell on the wrong end of a 48-42 loss to Crete-Monee. Quarterback Cory Stennis of Crete-Monee threw for 457 yards and four touchdowns, ending Joliet Catholic’s winning streak of 24 games.

12. Warren Township (4-1)

Last week: 7

Next game: Sept. 30 at Mundelein (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Warren suffered its first loss of the season with a 23-14 defeat to Lake Zurich. Tyler Erkman had two big receptions in the second quarter for Lake Zurich.

13. Hersey (5-0)

Last week: NR

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Rolling Meadows (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Hersey knocked off No. 11 Prospect 41-34 last week to skyrocket into the rankings. A botched field goal that turned into a touchdown pass lifted Hersey to the overtime win in the battle of previously unbeatens.

14. Prospect (4-1)

Last week: 11

Next game: Sept. 30 at Elk Grove (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Prospect suffered its first loss to Hersey last week in a heartbreaking 41-34 overtime game. They will look to rebound against undefeated Elk Grove on the road this week.

15. O’Fallon (4-1)

Last week: 12

Next game: Oct. 1 at Belleville East (3-2)

Ranking rationale: O’Fallon couldn’t celebrate its win over Edwardsville for too long as they played No. 1 East St. Louis. The game ultimately ended in a 60-21 blowout loss, but it only dropped them three spots.

16. Prairie Ridge (4-1)

Last week: 21

Next game: Sept. 30 at Hampshire (0-5)

Ranking rationale: Tyler Vasey rushed 33 times for 234 yards for Prairie Ridge in the Top 25 win over Cary-Grove. Despite trailing at halftime, Prairie Grove continued its ground attack and pulled out the 27-16 win. A game against winless Hampshire is next.

17. Edwardsville (4-1)

Last week: 19

Next game: Sept. 30 at Alton (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Following a heartbreaking loss to O’Fallon, Edwardsville bounced back nicely with a 70-0 win over Belleville West. The Tigers are still one of the top teams in the area and showed that they can bounce back nicely from tough losses.

18. Maine South (3-2)

Last week: 15

Next game: Sept. 30 at Glenbrook South (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Quarterback Jack Defilippis, who began the year as the back-up before replacing an injured Ryan Leyden against Warren, led a 98-yard scoring drive on the teams opening offensive possession against Glenbard North. The drive was capped off by a 37-yard TD pass to Sean Mullan. Defilippis completed 18-of-24 passes for three touchdowns in a 43-0 win.

19. Chicago Marist (3-2)

Last week: 17

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. No. 4 Loyola Academy (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Defensive back John Nestor had an interception that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown to help Chicago Marist beat Marmion 42-0. A tough matchup with Loyola Academy awaits.

20. York (5-0)

Last week: NR

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. No. 5 Glenbard West (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Despite not playing any teams inside the Top 25, York has taken care of business so far. Last week, York defeated Lyons 27-14 to remain unbeaten.

21. Naperville North (4-1)

Last week: 20

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Naperville Central (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Naperville North continued its impressive start with a 38-21 win over DeKalb.

22. Bolingbrook (3-2)

Last week: 25

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Homewood Flossmoor (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns but the Raiders couldn't keep pace with second-ranked Lincoln-Way East in a 42-32 loss. The result to the No. 2 team was impressive and jumped Bolingbrook three spots in the rankings.

23. St. Rita (3-2)

Last week: 24

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Nazareth Academy (2-3)

Ranking rationale: St. Rita continued its up and down season with a win over St. Patrick 27-0.

24. Cary-Grove (3-2)

Last week: 8

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Huntley (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Cary-Grove struggled in its tough matchup with Prairie Ridge and dropped 16 spots in the rankings.

25. Crete-Monee (4-1)

Last week: NR

Next game: Sept. 30 at Thornridge (0-5)

Ranking rationale: Quarterback Cory Stennis threw for 457 yards and four touchdowns, ending Joliet Catholic’s winning streak of 24 games. They will look to string together a fourth straight win in a matchup against Thornridge.

HEADLINES:

High school football: 20 freshmen across the country tearing it up against older competition

Photos: Robert Battle leads East St. Louis in rout of undefeated O'Fallon

Photos: James Kwiecinski leads No. 2 Lincoln-Way East past No. 25 Bolingbrook

Photos: Plainfield North shuts out Yorkville for fifth victory