Tennessee Tribune
Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies
NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Schools, Williamson Medical Center unveil new Heart Heathy Bus for hands-on learning
Williamson County Schools and Williamson Medical Center celebrated the newest addition to the district's Heart Healthy Bus, which will give student's first-hand healthcare learning experiences. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Independence High School featuring remarks from school and hospital representatives as well as teachers and...
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor to distribute free food, supplies to military families, veterans
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Operation Honor will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Austin Peay State University. This is the second event, and it will honor all current and former military personnel and their families by generously giving them food and personal care items. Joe and Cathi Maynard said...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
Despite Hillsdale withdrawal, controversies await state charter school board
The withdrawal of charter school applications from a group affiliated with Hillsdale College does not end the potential political landmines awaiting the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.
williamsonherald.com
Summit football family requesting support for one of their own
SPRING HILL – Tug McCleery has been splitting time on the football field and in the hospital recently. The Summit High School assistant football coach and his young family have endured an onslaught of health scares in the last 18 months. Tug’s wife, Allison, was first diagnosed with breast...
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS gives update on shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and how they’re filling the gap
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The national teacher shortage took its toll on local schools, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has had to respond in a big way. The district has over 5,200 employees. “This year we have hired over 500 new teachers as of this week, and we...
Tennessee Tribune
73% of Nashvillians Support New General Hospital
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville General Hospital (NGH) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Webb and the Metro Hospital Authority Board considered the future of the city’s public hospital and a new, modern facility after 30 years of leasing at the current location. A recent county-wide poll shows that more than 73% support NGH’s relocation proposal for a new hospital.
Vanderbilt University News
Churchwell expands role with new title, position at Vanderbilt University
Chancellor Daniel Diermeier has expanded Vice Chancellor Dr. André L. Churchwell’s role to include institutional belonging and community outreach. To reflect this expanded role, Churchwell’s title will now be vice chancellor of outreach, inclusion and belonging and chief diversity officer at Vanderbilt University. With this transition, Churchwell’s...
‘Is this a good idea?’: Metro Council member questions $50 million plan addressing homelessness
Nashville's $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city, comes up for a vote next week.
Cheatham County teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor of Clarksville candidates on affordable housing, juvenile crime, road improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The three candidates for Clarksville mayor shared their ideas on affordable housing, road improvements, juvenile crime and more this week during the Chamber of Commerce political forums. The mayoral candidates, with links to their profiles, are:. Joe Pitts, incumbent. Here is a recording of...
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking for Family Pet Health
Congratulations to Family Pet Health for their ground breaking on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30pm. Family Pet Health is located at 3907 Richard Reeves, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (Located just off Joe B. Jackson Parkway just past the Amazon entrance) and can be contacted at 615-907-8387.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Black Chamber Announces New Members to its Board of Directors
NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new members to it’s board of directors effective August 1, 2022. The new members are Jacky Akbari, Founder and Managing Principal of Worthington Advisory, and Thomas Okokhere, CPA, CIA, MBA, Advisory Services Director Hoskins and Associates. The...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School after school threat
The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
Legendary guitarist James Burton confirms kidney cancer diagnosis
Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton says he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
