Behind a door and a wall covered in decorative leaves, The Toasted Coconut at 1617 Richmond Avenue is hiding a secret: Quiote, its speakeasy, à la carte restaurant. It initially debuted in 2020, but only stayed open for six weeks before shuttering due to the pandemic. The covert eatery reopened just as quietly last month and is ready to pick up where it left off. I paid a visit with my husband to check out the revival.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO