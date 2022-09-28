Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Work begins on new NIACC dining center
MASON CITY, Iowa - Architecture firm Bergland + Cram has begun work on a new dining center on the North Iowa Area Community College campus. The firm says, "Once completed, the dining center will offer an improved dining experience, a prominent lake view, and an elevated connection to campus and the surrounding landscape."
KIMT
Rochester's Park Board to consider adopting two master plans on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester's Park Board will take up two of the city's largest parks' projects at its meeting on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Parks' Director Paul Widman said The Silver Lake Park Master Plan and Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan will be considered for adoption at the meeting. Widman...
KIMT
Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County Public Health said it has around 700 doses remaining of its original 1,200 bivalent vaccine shipment still available. The county, along with other health centers, began administering the new bivalent booster shot in mid Sep. Jodi Johannessen, a public health nurse with Olmsted County Public Health, said...
KIMT
Austin Hy-Vee honors employee with highest-honor customer service award
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hy-Vee in Austin was the scene of a surprise Friday morning when one of it's employees was named a 2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Recipient. This award is the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee. It recognizes those who go above and beyond every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KIMT
Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Master Plans
Rochester's Silver Lake park master plan and Soldiers Field Memorial park plan are getting closer to being finalized and will go before the park board next week to possibly get approved. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the plans' updates. Rochester's Park Board to consider adopting two...
KIMT
Rochester's Red Cross on standby for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Roughly 32 Red Cross volunteers in the Midwest region are on standby for relief efforts as Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida. Local Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said at least four emergency disaster vehicles were set to leave for Florida Wednesday night or Thursday morning as well.
KIMT
MercyOne North Iowa relocating bariatric surgery center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Bariatric Surgery is expanding and moving to a new home. “Our new location allows us to expand our reach to more patients,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “Potential candidates for bariatric surgery have tried and failed at numerous weight loss programs. It’s not just about losing weight – it’s about good health and living your best life.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Bremer Bank to close its Eyota location in December
EYOTA, Minn. – Bremer Bank says it is closing its branch in Eyota. The closure will happen on December 16. Bremer Bank issued the following statement on the matter:. “Digital adoption has accelerated throughout the banking industry, and we are seeing more customers choosing to do their banking online or via our mobile app. This has created less foot traffic and demand at certain branches, and the Eyota location is one of them.”
Cresco Times
Kellow House Museum suffers damage
CRESCO - The Kellow House Museum holds an ice cream social every year during the celebration of the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest, but this year things got a little more exciting than usual. With a turnout of around 50 people — one of their best — the social was just winding down when a corner portion of the parlor’s plaster ceiling collapsed with a bang.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
KIMT
Local Efforts To Send Aid To Florida
NEARLY 40 MINNESOTA LINE WORKERS FROM 14 MUNICIPLE UTILITIES ARE HEADING TO FLORIDA TO HELP WITH RESTORATION EFFORTS IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN. TWO OF THOSE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE ROCHESTER PUBLIC UTILITIES AND AUSTIN UTILITIES. Local efforts to help Florida damage: 'This is what they work for'. Nearly 40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field
Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
KIMT
Crunch time for construction projects
ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
KCRG.com
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
KIMT
Minnesota colleges and universities waiving application fees in October for Minnesota State month
ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is Minnesota State Month, where during the month of October any student interested in one of Minnesota's 33 colleges and universities can apply for free. This is the first year all 33 Minnesota state colleges and universities waived application fees. Rochester Community and Technical College admissions...
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
KIMT
Minnesota Bivalent vaccine rollout
We have an update on how Minnesota's rollout of the bivalent vaccine is going. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with health officials about the progress. Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout. The county has around 700 doses from its first shipment still available.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Comments / 0