DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
NFL・
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Former NFL CB Richard Sherman: 'Dak makes too much money,' for there to be QB controversy in Dallas.
Prescott's deal pays, making him the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac. Prescott earns $126 million guaranteed. It also protects him in the long-term because he has five years left on his deal. If the Cowboys suddenly released Prescott, they would have to pay him more than $108...
Doc Rivers Tells James Harden That The 76ers Need Him To Be More Aggressive On Offense: “When It Clicks, We’re Going To Be Unbeatable…”
As the world keeps its eyes on the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat, another team in the East is preparing to shock the world this season. With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the talent to bring home a title this season — but it’s going to take more than that to be successful.
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB・
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
LeBron James' Funny Revelation About His Relationship With Anthony Davis: "I'm His Best Friend, I Don't Care What He Says."
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering an interesting 2022-23 NBA season where they'll have a lot of attention on them. The Purple and Gold were a big disappointment last campaign, not even making the play-in tournament, earning a lot of criticism in the process. Now, they have a younger team...
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA
For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not. In Philadelphia,...
Tyreek Hill calls out unspecified Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not happy about something that was said to him by a coach on the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Thursday Night Football. Hill apparently didn't know who talked trash to him, but after the game, he was clearly heated up about the comments. "Whichever...
