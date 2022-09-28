ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA

For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not. In Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

