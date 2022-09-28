ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

New technology targets high school bathroom vaping

KINGSPORT — Vaping without getting caught has become more difficult for students at one local high school. Kingsport City Schools has a new tool in its arsenal: devices that detect vaping in restrooms of Dobyns-Bennett.
WJHL

Who’s Building That?: $90M new jail project going vertical soon

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Tennessee Education
Tennessee Government
wcyb.com

Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, more than 50 employers looking to hire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen

Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport gives update on water meters, billing

More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
Kingsport Times-News

Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day

NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Daniel Boone
High School Football PRO

Glade Spring, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on September 30, 2022, 15:25:00.
GLADE SPRING, VA
Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
NORTON, VA
High School Football PRO

Big Stone Gap, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thomas Walker High School football team will have a game with Union High School on September 30, 2022, 15:40:00.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
#Boe#Magnet Schools#Elementary School#K12#Washington County Board#Boones Creek School
WJHL

Hawkins Co. gospel concert to benefit foster care

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A live gospel concert in Hawkins County will benefit children in the foster care system on October 8. Foster parent Brad Price joined News Channel 11 Friday to speak about the upcoming event at the Volunteer High School Gymnasium. Concert-goers can expect to hear Southern gospel music performed by the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet

KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Threat investigation underway at Happy Valley High School, charges pending

Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and Happy Valley High School was placed into a...
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
supertalk929.com

Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run

A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
BRISTOL, TN

