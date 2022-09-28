RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With it officially being fall now, experts are saying that this flu season may be bad. "The last couple of years with masking and social distancing, people have been washing their hands and travel," said Zachary Miller. "It’s likely that has reduced the couple of record low year and this year it can rebound and could potentially be a pretty rough flu season," said Miller.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO