cwbradio.com
New Additions to Wildwood Park and Zoo Deer Herd
Wildwood Park and Zoo is excited to announce the newest additions. On September 21st, they welcomed two new does to their white-tail deer herd. A five-year-old doe “Brownie” and a 4-month-old fawn “Sundae” joined their existing herd of five. The pair has settled in quickly and are often the first to greet the zookeepers.
WJFW-TV
ADRC hosts Cycling Without Age
(WJFW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Centers of Oneida and Vilas Counties are introducing Cycling Without Age. The program offers adults who cannot manage a bicycle, either from age or disability, the opportunity to ride a "trishaw." These reverse rickshaws allow passengers to sit in front of the individual...
WJFW-TV
Insects destroy Nola Cemetery lawn amongst other places in Price County
"It’s pretty impressive the damage these things can do," said Brentt Michalek. Park Falls city administrator Brentt Michalek is shocked by the damage to the lawn of Nola Cemetery. "This year we got hit with a pretty big infestation of grubs. They’re the May and June beetles. The larval...
WJFW-TV
Health expert in Rhinelander gives tips on how to prepare for flu season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With it officially being fall now, experts are saying that this flu season may be bad. "The last couple of years with masking and social distancing, people have been washing their hands and travel," said Zachary Miller. "It’s likely that has reduced the couple of record low year and this year it can rebound and could potentially be a pretty rough flu season," said Miller.
WJFW-TV
Top of the class: Rib Lake Elementary nationally recognized
The U.S. Department of Education announced its 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools in September, and one local school made the list. Rib Lake elementary school was one of just 297 schools across the nation to be recognized, and one of eight Wisconsin schools. The awards are for overall academic academic excellence, or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines Beats Antigo on Senior Night
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines had a combination of themes for their game against Antigo on Thursday. It was both Senior Night and Pink Night for breast cancer awareness. Northland Pines' defense was dominant this match, getting a multitude of blocks to get the win in 4 sets 25-21,...
WJFW-TV
School District of Tomahawk receives $48,380 from Common School Fund
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFJW)- Wisconsin State Treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, spoke to students and staff at Tomahawk Middle School on Wednesday where she presented a check for $48,380 which came from the Common School Fund. Godlewski says this funding will go a long way towards helping the school district. "Over 40,000 dollars...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Stays Unbeaten in GNC Play; Roll Over Red Robins
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- As Mosinee celebrated homecoming, the Antigo Red Robins made the trip to Veterans Park. Mosinee struck early and often as they shut out their conference foe. Following a few early touchdown runs, Mosinee's defense put the game on ice. They improve to 5-0 in Great Northern Conference...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Takes Out Northland Pines in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander traveled to Eagle River to take on the Northland Pines Eagles in a Great Northern Conference showdown for boys soccer on Thursday. This matchup featured great play from both team's goalies, making multiple diving saves throughout the game. Rhinelander scored first, but after a PK...
WJFW-TV
Colby Continues Undefeated Season Beating Marathon
MARATHON CITY, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Red Raiders hosted the Colby Hornets where they fell to the undefeated dynamic team. Colby is now on a 7 game win streak after they win 35-14 and it doesn't look like they're stopping anytime soon. They're stinging every team in their path with their quick offense and strong defense.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Poeschl resigns as Oshkosh school board president; plans for track may defeat Merrill movement
This week’s meeting of the Oshkosh school board brought a double-barreled blast of news–the resignation of President Bob Poeschl and a very strong signal that saving the Merrill school building is not in the cards. Poeschl told the board that he is taking a job with an advocacy...
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trail may be closing in Iron Co.
MERCER (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail near Mercer may be closing just before the season after a a=landowner has pulled their permit. A letter to the Mercer Area Sno-goers from the landowners state that the property owners have endured noise of the machines and trespassers not staying on the trail on the section of Trail 17 and Trail 12. This section runs through their property just north of Mercer.
Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022
Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
WJFW-TV
Local residents have trouble with the VA
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
WJFW-TV
Crandon Reigns Victorious in Homecoming Matchup Against Northland Pines
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Entering Friday, Northland Pines was trying to snap a three-game losing streak and Crandon was looking for its sixth win. The Eagles traveled to clash in the Cardinal's homecoming game. The Crandon kept the ball on the ground early on, and it gave them a comfortable...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Wins 11th GNC Title in 13 Years
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There was a Great Northern Conference meet for girl's tennis on Thursday at Lakeland Union that featured the T-Birds, Antigo, Columbus Catholic, Medford, Newman Catholic, Pacelli, Phillips and Rhinelander high school. The result of this tournament was Rhinelander coming away with their 11th Great Northern Conference title...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
WJFW-TV
Grand Theater implements new security screening system
WAUSAU - New security measures are being introduced at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. While The Grand has used security screening measures in the past,...
WJFW-TV
Edgar Regains Win Streak After Win Over Pittsville
EDGAR, Wisc (WJFW)- Edgar started strong this season winning their first 4 games until they fell to undefeated Colby. However the Wildcats were able to regain their confidence and walk away with a victory Friday night against the Pittsville Panthers, 28-8. Edgar is now back on a 2 game winning...
