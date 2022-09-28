Read full article on original website
Dairy farmer changes crop plans with great success
A Wisconsin dairy farmer changed his crop rotations, his forage choices, and how he manages the land with great success. Joe Bragger tells Brownfield, “Our pregnancy rates, our milk production, everything is improving. There’s always another way to do things.”. Bragger farms near Independence not far from the...
Harvest begins today for southeast Wisconsin farmer
A southeast Wisconsin farmer is starting corn harvest today. Andy Wyse grows 100% non-GMO corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa outside of Neosho, an area that he says had good weather this growing season. “We didn’t start until about the 8th of May this year because it was wet, but...
Iowa farmer concerned about 2023 inputs
A western Iowa farmer has had better than expected yields this harvest, but says inputs for next year are top of mind. Kevin Ross of Minden says he’s keeping a close eye on fertilizer costs. “The early fall numbers were higher than where we started out last year,” he said. “With what those numbers look like already, those are concerning.”
Illinois farmers escape early freeze event
Frost covered areas of Illinois this week, but the state climatologist says farmers escaped an early freeze event. Trent Ford tells Brownfield Tuesday night was the greatest chance for an early freeze. “There were a couple of stations that did get close. Monmouth got to 34, Macomb got to 33,...
Hurricane Ian to have limited impact on diesel supplies, economist says
A fuel economist says the nation’s diesel supply shouldn’t face any disruptions from Hurricane Ian. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan tells Brownfield, “Initially, Hurricane Ian was likely to affect an area including the Florida Panhandle, maybe brushing refineries in Louisiana,” he said. “But the good news is Hurricane Ian steered away from some of those major refineries producing diesel and gasoline.”
Emergency trainings keep ag officials prepared
Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director tells Brownfield emergency trainings are helping the state mitigate the spread of disease and invasive species. Gary McDowell says, “This year alone we have done 10 exercises, we call them our sampling teams, where every employee at MDARD is cross-trained in...
Child dies in Wisconsin farm accident
A child was killed in a Wisconsin farm accident Wednesday evening. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says a four-year-old died at a farm in the Town of Peru near Durand shortly after 8 pm. The preliminary investigation shows that a skid steer was being operated by an adult family member...
NASDA sets and amends policy during its annual meeting
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members set and amended policy during the 2022 Annual Meeting Thursday in New York. Newly Elected NASDA President Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, discussed a policy amendment to improve disaster relief. “What we’ve seen during the pandemic has been...
