ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urrmt_0iEA4X7300

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Mom of murdered Hawaii woman speaks as officials search for body

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arkansas officials are searching for evidence and the body of a missing former Big Island resident. Fayetteville Police said 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro, who had been missing since last week Monday, has been murdered. Nexstar station, KNWA, was at Beaver Lake Wednesday afternoon as Benton County officials searched the lake for evidence. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHON2

Showers expected to increase towards the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seeing mostly dry conditions for the state this week, showers are expected to increase beginning Thursday night. Initially showers will be light, but by Sunday and Monday, heavier showers are expected to move through windward areas of the state. Trade winds will also dip slightly to 10-15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
KHON2

Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field during game against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field. He was […]
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WARREN, MI
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

High School Football scores from September 30, 2022

The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Friday night headlined by a showdown with national attention. The defending state champions of Kahuku laid out the welcome mat to the third-ranked team in the country, Saint Frances of Maryland as the Red Raiders nearly pulled off the one the biggest wins […]
KAHUKU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KHON2

Showers increasing starting Sunday, some could be heavy at times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The drier than normal conditions seen this week are coming to an end. Showers have ramped up but remain light to moderate for windward areas through Satuday. On Sunday, an early season storm front drops in from the north. As a result, showers are expected to be frequent from Sunday through Tuesday, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Tua Tagovailoa listed as ‘questionable’ as unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.” The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t convincing enough, perhaps a win […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KHON2

FOR LIFE: Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Tobey Lau returns home for senior season

Kamehameha-Hawai’i senior two-way standout, Tobey Lau, burst on the Hawai’i high school football scene as a freshman after he was trust into a starting role due to injury. He and the Warriors were the BIIF DII champs in 2019, but like all other athletes across the islands, his ascension was quickly halted. The pandemic swept […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KHON2

Restaurants react to State’s Minimum Wage Increase

Homeowners Are Trading in Their Doorbell Cams for This $49 Lightbulb Camera Here's Who Actually Makes Costco Kirkland Products (#2 Will Surprise You) Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles and Eye-bags Like Crazy (Try Tonight!) Wrap Foil Around Your Doorknob at Night if Alone, Here's Why. Sogoodly. Illegal Photos of Life...
TECHNOLOGY
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy