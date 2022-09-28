Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian aims at its next targets, Republicans alarmed by Biden's bizarre episode and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
Bill Maher defends Biden from complaints of his age following 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe
Liberal comedian Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for President Biden after he called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski by name at a White House event this week.
USA Today op-ed says Biden's 'Where’s Jackie?' gaffe 'demonstrated generosity and professionalism'
USA Today’s Jill Lawrence claimed that President Biden forgetting about Rep. Jackie Walorski’s, R-Ind., death during a White House conference was an example of empathy.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Obama judge slaps down Stacey Abrams' election lawsuit in state Biden labeled ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
A federal judge has ruled against a Stacey Abrams group and sided with the state of Georgia saying the state's voting practices are constitutional.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
Bill Maher suggests Biden bump Kamala Harris from Dem ticket in 2024: 'I just think she's a bad politician'
Liberal comedian Bill Maher suggested President Biden should find a different running mate ahead of 2024 since Vice President Kamala Harris is "just not popular anywhere."
WH plays damage control yet again after Biden search for deceased Rep. Walorski adds to list of walk-backs
A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital why President Biden's remarks have repeatedly been corrected or walked back throughout his tenure.
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
A Washington Post analysis said that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams "played up" stolen election claims until it was "untenable" for people who advocate for "American democratic norms and values." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, editor and writer for The Fact Checker feature of the paper, wrote in a...
GREG GUTFELD: Could Trump and Obama team up together like 'Super Friends' to solve Russia-Ukraine crisis?
Greg Gutfeld weighs in on former President Trump offering to solve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine on Friday night's opening monologue on "Gutfeld!"
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
