RTE's Kathryn Thomas stuns in ballgown at swanky event

Kathryn Thomas is looking absolutely stunning tonight in a ballgown she rented from The Designer Room. The RTE presenter is MCing the Deloitte Best Managed Companies in Ireland event at the Convention Centre in Dublin. She took to Instagram to share some snaps of her gúna and we are absolutely...
Ryan Tubridy explains Vicky Phelan's absence on Late Late Show as Stephen Teap shares health update

Ryan Tubridy addressed Vicky Phelan's absence on the Late Late Show on Friday night as Stephen Teap gave an update on her health. Ryan explained to the audience and viewers at home that he had hoped to interview the women's health advocate on tonight's show ahead of the release of the documentary 'Vicky' in cinemas next weekend. But unfortunately she wasn't well enough to come into the studio.
CELEBRITIES
EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt on whether we will ever return to the soap

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt has told how he couldn’t resist taking on his role in My Fair Lady — and how he’d have been foolish to turn down the “iconic” part. The show, which runs at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from October 6 until October 30, is the first major revival of the Lerner & Loewe musical in more than 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
Garth Brooks blown away by Lisa McHugh's 'beautiful' cover of his hit song The River

Country music star Lisa McHugh got the best surprise this week when she found out her inspiration Garth Brooks watched her perform a cover of one of his songs. The Glasgow-born, Ireland-based star is a huge fan of the country music legend and often sings his songs while touring, including a medley of his bestselling hits which her fans love.
MUSIC
Lucy Kennedy stuns in bargain green suit from Zara

TV, radio personality and all around glam Mam Lucy Kennedy looked stunning at a press call in Stephens Green this week. And this shade of teal is such a vibe.. This silky suit as pictured on the lovely Lucy is now available to shop in Zara stores nationwide and online. It would be perfect to wear as a full suit to a Wedding, birthday, party or any special event. As separates, this outfit could be used to chic up more pared back pieces. Getting as much mileage as you can out of your clothing is key! The double breasted silky blazer would look fabulous with mom jeans or Spanx biker leather leggings or heels whereas the silky trousers would be chic with a boxy leather look oversized blazer, a black silky cami or turtleneck which would accentuate the vibrancy and texture of this look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Top ten baby name trends set to be most popular in 2023 revealed

The biggest baby naming site in the world, Nameberry, has come out with their top ten predictions for the year 2023 and there are some interesting choices. Nameberry founder Pam Redmond explains: “There’s a pop, upbeat, bright, 1920s/1960s vibe around. Feeling of a new world, dancing as fast as we can. A complete reinvention of mood and style.”
