TV, radio personality and all around glam Mam Lucy Kennedy looked stunning at a press call in Stephens Green this week. And this shade of teal is such a vibe.. This silky suit as pictured on the lovely Lucy is now available to shop in Zara stores nationwide and online. It would be perfect to wear as a full suit to a Wedding, birthday, party or any special event. As separates, this outfit could be used to chic up more pared back pieces. Getting as much mileage as you can out of your clothing is key! The double breasted silky blazer would look fabulous with mom jeans or Spanx biker leather leggings or heels whereas the silky trousers would be chic with a boxy leather look oversized blazer, a black silky cami or turtleneck which would accentuate the vibrancy and texture of this look.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO