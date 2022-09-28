Read full article on original website
Fire hold on to stun FC Cincinnati, 3-2
Jhon Duran scored twice to take his team-leading total to eight goals and the visiting Chicago Fire put FC Cincinnati’s
Own goal allows CF Montreal to creep past D.C. United
CF Montreal prospered from a D.C. United own goal and made it hold up to register a 1-0 victory on
Crew stun Red Bulls in stoppage time, 2-1
Derrick Etienne Jr. tied it in the 89th minute and won it in the third minute of stoppage time as
Gonzalo Higuain delivers late heroics again, Inter Miami top Toronto
Gonzalo Higuain scored yet another late goal in the 86th minute to lift visiting Inter Miami to a critical 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night. Robert Taylor and Jean Mota helped set up Higuain's team-leading 14th goal of the season. It was his 12th goal in his last 14 games and third straight game scoring after the 80th minute of the match.
Inter Miami CF improves MLS Cup Playoffs chances with big win
TORONTO, ON – Inter Miami CF improves their MLS Cup Playoffs chances with a big win against Toronto FC. It did not look good for the road side to start the game. However, thanks to a solid second-half performance and great defence, Miami comes away with the win. Inter...
Indonesia stadium riot: At least 127 people reported dead following soccer match, police say
(CNN) -- At least 127 people are dead and hundreds more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams. Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya clashed after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java. "First of all, a riot happened," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said during a press conference following the event. "From Saturday's incident (so far), 127 people have died -- including two members of the police," he...
Fire GK Gabriel Slonina ruled out vs. FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against FC Cincinnati with a head injury.
Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken
The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
Red Wings blanked by Capitals, 2-0
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings were held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit finished with 19 shots against Washington, and was shut out for the first time this preseason. Ville Husso started in goal and stopped...
