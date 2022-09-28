(CNN) -- At least 127 people are dead and hundreds more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams. Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya clashed after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java. "First of all, a riot happened," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said during a press conference following the event. "From Saturday's incident (so far), 127 people have died -- including two members of the police," he...

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO