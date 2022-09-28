BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO