The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
WBAL Radio
Police investigating fatal hit and run in Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 5400 block of Park Heights at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, police said they located a 51-year-old man who was struck...
fox5dc.com
7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct
WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
CBS News
Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August. Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh...
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in custody after city police officer is shot in the leg in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffering from mental health issues shot a Baltimore police officer in the leg Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police and neighbors said a woman called the police around noon saying her 19-year-old son had broken into her house in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. She had filed a restraining order against him a week earlier.
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
9 suspects arrested, charged for breaking into high-value homes in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department has arrested nine men in connection to two separate burglary groups that targeted high-value residences in May and September. The police department tracked one group of suspects as they attempted to break into a residence in Highland on Sept. 3....
mymcmedia.org
Columbia Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Shooting of Richard Montgomery Student
Shawndel Arnez Weems of Columbia was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday in the shooting death of Richard Montgomery High School student Simeon Mukuna, 18. The two did not know each other. Although Weems, 24, spoke during the sentencing, he did not apologize or express remorse, according to the...
foxbaltimore.com
After juvenile shot at bus stop at Mondawmin, residents want urgency in crime fight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For some Baltimore residents, it's all about the urgency of controlling violent crime. That feeling of an immediate response by city leaders to get things under control. An afternoon shooting at a bus stop in northwest Baltimore Thursday was another reason why there's a concern. The...
Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue
BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
Nottingham MD
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal overnight hit-and-run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a pedestrian died from a hit-and-run early this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 51-year-old man...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
