Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
CHANTILLY, VA
WBAL Radio

Police investigating fatal hit and run in Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 5400 block of Park Heights at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, police said they located a 51-year-old man who was struck...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct

WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in custody after city police officer is shot in the leg in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffering from mental health issues shot a Baltimore police officer in the leg Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police and neighbors said a woman called the police around noon saying her 19-year-old son had broken into her house in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. She had filed a restraining order against him a week earlier.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue.   After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian dies in fatal overnight hit-and-run, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a pedestrian died from a hit-and-run early this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 51-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD

