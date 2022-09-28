The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO