The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Brittney Griner's former college coach Kim Mulkey faces criticism over refusal to comment on basketball star's detainment in Russia
Kim Mulkey, who coached Brittney Griner for four years at Baylor University, is facing criticism over her refusal to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia at a media conference earlier this week.
Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News
Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba turns focus to a small group of schools
Saint Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba told On3 that he is focusing on four schools in his recruitment. The talented pass rusher is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.
NFL Players Troll Boise State, San Diego State Rivalry [Video]
There's been a lot of Boise State football talk lately and if we are being honest, it hasn't been great. The Broncos dropped their season opener along with a very painful loss on the road at UTEP. What is a UTEP?. Now, Bronco fans have been more critical than we've...
Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday
The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
Report: Patrick Reed pulls $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee
Patrick Reed has given up on his legal battle with the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee. Reed filed papers in Texas federal court on Wednesday to officially dismiss his $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and Chamblee, . He did not give a reason. Reed initially filed...
College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty
Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Jackson State lands highly-recruited British prospect
Jackson State picked up a commitment from a talented class of 2023 prospect from the other side of the pond. The post Jackson State lands highly-recruited British prospect appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
BYU faces fresh racism allegations
Brigham Young University is facing new allegations of racism, The Guardian reported Friday. In a report from Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva of The Guardian, five women’s soccer players “from a visiting team” who played against BYU in 2021 said that “they heard the N-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd.”
Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Fans wish Lee Corso well after latest College Gameday news
College Gameday personality Lee Corso was forced to miss the show’s latest stop in Clemson, South Carolina due to an illness, per ESPN. Corso, despite being 87 years old, is the main reason college football fans tune in every Saturday morning. It is his personality, and eventually his headgear pick, that drives us wild in the Fall.
