College Sports

The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
The Spun

Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday

The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty

Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL
thecomeback.com

BYU faces fresh racism allegations

Brigham Young University is facing new allegations of racism, The Guardian reported Friday. In a report from Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva of The Guardian, five women’s soccer players “from a visiting team” who played against BYU in 2021 said that “they heard the N-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd.”
PROVO, UT
CBS Sports

Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Fans wish Lee Corso well after latest College Gameday news

College Gameday personality Lee Corso was forced to miss the show’s latest stop in Clemson, South Carolina due to an illness, per ESPN. Corso, despite being 87 years old, is the main reason college football fans tune in every Saturday morning. It is his personality, and eventually his headgear pick, that drives us wild in the Fall.
CLEMSON, SC

