George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."
TikTok users convinced Jeffrey Dahmer can be seen in the background of a ‘Stranger Things’ scene
"Stranger Things" fans are convinced Jeffrey Dahmer makes can be seen in the background of one of the scenes in season four.
Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ tenure was ‘profound disaster’ that failed to fill Jon Stewart’s shoes, critics say
Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving "The Daily Show," and critics don’t think he was never able to fill the shoes that Jon Stewart had left for him.
'Saturday Night Live' Season 48 to premiere after biggest cast overhaul ever
The late-night sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" experienced a large cast shakeup before its Season 48 premiere, while prominent comedians such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon left the show.
