Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden
Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...
News Channel 25
Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
New photo of missing Alvin woman shows her in New Orleans the day after she was last seen
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now. The picture shows 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23, the day after Reynolds' husband said she was last seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind O’Rourke
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
myfoxzone.com
Police say Houston man found dead in dumpster at Galveston school may have died by suicide
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police have identified the man who was found dead in a school dumpster Thursday. They said 28-year-old Jarrett Bennett, from Houston, may have died from "self-inflicted" injuries. His body was found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street Thursday morning. Investigators said...
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
Fox News
828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1