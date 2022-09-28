ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

blackchronicle.com

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden

Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind O’Rourke

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
