theadvocate.com
Man arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 8-year-old, Livingston Parish Sheriff says
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after evidence from the scene of an unrelated crime connected him to a May drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jaran Adams was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts of aggravated criminal damage...
theadvocate.com
Gonzales man dies from injuries hours after shooting in Prairieville, sheriff's office says
A Gonzales man died in the hospital after he was shot Friday in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies responded to calls early Friday morning about a shooting on Oak Meadow Street where they found a man, whom they did not identify, suffering from gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old accused of fatally shooting Baton Rouge man during a drug deal, deputies say
Authorities arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old in the head last week during a drug deal and then stealing his gun. Destin Brogan, 18, was arrested Thursday on a count of first-degree murder and another count of illegal possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Erion Franklin, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man accused of selling Maurice man fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him
A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose. Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia man convicted of attacking, threatening to kill girlfriend in 2019
A St. Landry Parish jury on Wednesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of assault and other charges after he attacked his girlfriend in 2019. Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Smith will be sentenced Oct. 13 by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gerard Caswell, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says
A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
theadvocate.com
Two more suspects arrested in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old injured
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two more men in the home invasion that left one man dead and the man's young daughter in critical condition. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'Von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested in the home invasion in Hammond earlier this month where 32-year-old Donte Perry was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
After toddler's fentanyl overdose, grand jury charges mom with second-degree murder
A Baton Rouge woman was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge after her toddler overdosed on fentanyl and died in late June. Police arrested Whitney Ard, 28, on a count of negligent homicide in early August over the overdose death of her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III. But an indictment filed Thursday says an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has charged Ard with second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Man found shot to death in car in Donaldsonville Friday morning, sheriff's office says
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Donaldsonville early Friday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found David Washington Jr., 31, dead.
theadvocate.com
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Baker; U.S. Marshals, other agencies on the scene
One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting outside Baker, police and emergency officials said, drawing dozens of law enforcement vehicles to a neighborhood off Heck Young Road Thursday morning. UPDATE: Fugitive killed after confrontation with law enforcement, State Police say; here's what we know. Louisiana State Police said in...
theadvocate.com
Man killed after crashing SUV into police vehicle, exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, officials say
Law enforcement agents assigned to a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside of Baker on Thursday morning, eventually shooting the man dead after he ran his SUV into a law enforcement vehicle and took off on foot in the residential area, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
theadvocate.com
‘When I’m chief’: Two of the finalists for Lafayette police chief share their visions at forum
Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process. Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin...
theadvocate.com
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge housing leader named top national commissioner; 5 local programs honored
The chairperson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has been named as the top housing commissioner in the country by a national organization, and the local agency won five awards recognizing its initiatives. Dianna Payton was honored for developing financial, political and community support for the authority, the...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Greek Life director accused of creating fake personas, social media in scheme
A former Greek Life director at LSU was found by campus police in 2019 to have created fake personas and social media accounts to frame fraternity members on university policy violations and drinking law charges, according to a resurfaced LSU police report. LSU Police officials concluded that Donald Abels, who...
theadvocate.com
Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'
Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
theadvocate.com
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
