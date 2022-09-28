ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Lafayette man accused of selling Maurice man fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him

A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose. Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
New Iberia man convicted of attacking, threatening to kill girlfriend in 2019

A St. Landry Parish jury on Wednesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of assault and other charges after he attacked his girlfriend in 2019. Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Smith will be sentenced Oct. 13 by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gerard Caswell, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says

A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Two more suspects arrested in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old injured

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two more men in the home invasion that left one man dead and the man's young daughter in critical condition. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'Von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested in the home invasion in Hammond earlier this month where 32-year-old Donte Perry was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, LA
After toddler's fentanyl overdose, grand jury charges mom with second-degree murder

A Baton Rouge woman was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge after her toddler overdosed on fentanyl and died in late June. Police arrested Whitney Ard, 28, on a count of negligent homicide in early August over the overdose death of her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III. But an indictment filed Thursday says an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has charged Ard with second-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'

Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus

The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
LAFAYETTE, LA

