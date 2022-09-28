Read full article on original website
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
VP Kamala Harris says hurricane recovery should take 'equity' into account
Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take 'equity' into account when providing disaster relief to communities in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Ian reemerges over waters of the Atlantic
Ian continues to cause flooding, high winds, and storm surge for residents of Florida while Georgia and South Carolina prepare for its arrival. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Ian threatening 2 landfalls for US, widespread impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, its dangers will be far from over across the Southeast as hazards both inland and along the coast are expected. Beyond what Hurricane Ian does as it pummels Florida, the storm will continue to spread flooding rainfall, coastal impacts and...
Photos: Damage to Florida, Carolinas continues to be surveyed as Hurricane Ian marches on
As Hurricane Ian moves farther north, residents of areas already hit in Florida, the Carolinas, and Virginia are surveying the damage that has been caused.
