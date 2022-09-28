ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CNN

Ian reemerges over waters of the Atlantic

Ian continues to cause flooding, high winds, and storm surge for residents of Florida while Georgia and South Carolina prepare for its arrival. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Ian threatening 2 landfalls for US, widespread impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, its dangers will be far from over across the Southeast as hazards both inland and along the coast are expected. Beyond what Hurricane Ian does as it pummels Florida, the storm will continue to spread flooding rainfall, coastal impacts and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Fios#Weather Forecasts#Severe Weather#Fox Weather#Fox News Media#Fios Tv#Americans#Hurricane Ian#Air Force Reserve#R
Fox News

Fox News

828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy